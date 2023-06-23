Big changes are coming to how Marvel Snap cards are acquired—and it’s about damn time

Marvel Snap’s long-awaited changes to card acquisition methods have finally been detailed in an exciting blog post by the game’s developers at Second Dinner today.

The biggest change is an addition called Spotlight Caches, which will replace a Collector’s Cache on the Collection Level track every 120CL. This means every 10 Collector’s Reserves will be changed into a Spotlight Cache, which is basically a knockout system for gaining unowned cards.

This image illustrates how Spotlight Caches work. Image via Second Dinner

“Each week, three different Series Four and Five cards will be featured – including the new card released that week,” Second Dinner said. “When you open a Spotlight Cache, you’re guaranteed to open one of those three cards, or a random Series Four/Five card. If you already own one of the featured cards, the Spotlight Cache will instead feature a time-exclusive variant for the featured card.”

The devs said the pool of cards in the Spotlight Cache will change each week, each featuring one new card, two existing cards from Series Four or Five, and a random card from Series Four or Five.

“Whether you’re still working through Series Three or you have nearly all Series Four/Five cards, you’ll see an increase in cards earned with the change to Spotlight Cache,” Second Dinner said. “If you’re a free-to-play player that completes your Daily Missions, you can expect to get a Series Four/Five card from your Spotlight Cache almost EVERY WEEK – this is a huge increase from having to grind 6,000 Tokens to get a single Series Five card all month in the old system.”

Second Dinner is confident the Spotlight Cache will alleviate player concerns about acquiring cards, especially when it comes to new cards, one of which drops basically every week, saying the change is “going to bring more diversity to the decks you’re playing and seeing each week.”

New card acquisition for Series Three Incomplete players. Image via Second Dinner New card acquisition for Series Three Complete players. Image via Second Dinner

“One of the main feedback topics we’ve seen is that players didn’t feel they were able to enjoy or engage with new card releases each week,” Second Dinner said. “We definitely want to address this! Previously, we saw a very small portion of players able to get the new card each week. But, with Spotlight Cache, ~25 percent of players who finish their Daily Missions can get the new card each week – for free.”

For further details on the changes coming to Snap, check out the full-length blog post.

