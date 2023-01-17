Marvel Snap wants to copy League’s regular patch plan, but one thing is getting in the way

The Marvel Snap developers wanted to release bi-weekly patches similar to how Riot Games does with League of Legends—but one thing is making it impossible to happen.

Ben Brode, the chief development officer at Second Dinner, the studio that develops Marvel Snap, shed some light on the game’s patch schedule on Discord on Jan. 15. He explained that the developer team aimed to release patches every two weeks, but approval from the platforms and last-minute issues are getting in their way.

“Unlike League, we need approval from the platforms before we can patch and so our patches are by necessity a bit less reliable,” Brode said. “Sometimes we find last-minute issues and need to delay.”

As a result, the developers are unable to “communicate an exact pace,” but they aim to update the game every four weeks.

With Marvel Snap being available on Microsoft Windows, Android, and iOS, contrary to League being a PC and Mac title only, this reasoning is more than logical.

So far, the patches for Marvel Snap have been indeed released every four weeks or so. The latest update came on Jan. 10, with the previous one added to the game on Nov. 29.

League, on the other hand, has released patches bi-weekly patches for years now. You can check the official schedule for 2023 here.