Marvel Snap Twitch drops are coming to The Streamer Awards, but they won’t be free

Here's how the loot is earned.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 02:55 pm
Marvel Snap November season cover art, showing Spectrum, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel
Image via Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Twitch drops are returning this weekend, but not like any other iteration of them that has appeared before.

This time, Marvel Snap is partnering up with QTCinderella at the 2024 Streamer Awards as a sponsor of the event. Fans of Snap and the awards alike can earn loot in the game such as a title, 200 Credits, and a Mystery Variant.

QTCinderella Streamer Awards
QTCinderella is the show’s founder and host. Screenshot by Dot Esports via QTCinderella on Twitch

The third annual Streamer Awards will celebrate the top entertainers in the livestreaming community, with awards given for individual categories as well as the top prize, Streamer of the Year. This year’s nominees for that award are CaseOh_, Ironmouse, Jynxzi, Kai Cenat, and Quackity.

To earn the Mystery Bundle rewards in Snap, players will need to link their game accounts to their Twitch, and then tune in to The Streamer Awards on Feb. 17 at 5pm CT. From then until the end of the show, purchasing or gifting a subscription to the channel will earn a code for the bundle.

Then, players can input the code on Marvel Snap’s Code Redemption Portal page to unlock the goodies in-game. They will be available the next time the player opens up Snap on PC or mobile.

Other awards this year include Best VTuber, Best Breakthrough Streamer, Best Content Organization, Stream Game of the Year, Best Roleplay Streamer, and many more.

This year’s event will take place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and QTCinderella will be joined by co-host Pokimane for the evening’s festivities for the second year in a row on Feb. 17.

Marvel Snap’s latest season, The Black Order, began last week and will run through the beginning of March, offering up new cards like Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, and Black Swan.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.