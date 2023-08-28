How to link Marvel Snap to Twitch

Everybody loves free stuff, especially in a free-to-play game like Marvel Snap, which can be played and enjoyed without ever spending a cent.

And now, Snap players can get their own free loot in the game simply by linking two of their accounts and watching some streams. Thanks to the game’s big update in August 2023, which featured the official launch of the PC version of the game, Marvel Snap now has Twitch drops. This means that players can earn in-game loot such as variants, boosters, Credits, or even Gold just by watching Snap streams on Twitch.

The first round of drops includes variants for Nightcrawler, Moon Girl, and Sunspot, along with player titles, boosters, credits, and an avatar for each of the variants. And this is just the beginning, with more drops expected to come to Twitch and the game in the coming months.

Here’s how to link your Marvel Snap account to your Twitch account to start earning Twitch drop rewards in Marvel Snap.

How to get Marvel Snap Twitch drops

Link and then tune in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Twitch drops for Marvel Snap, you have to link your Snap account to your Twitch account. It’s a simple process, but you’ll need to have some login info on hand for a couple of your accounts, and it depends on what you first played Snap on.

To play Snap on mobile, you will need to link your Apple or Google account, depending on if you play on iOS or Android. Make sure you have that information ready and you can begin the process of linking your accounts to earn drops.

This is how it’s done.

Log into your Snap account on the game’s website (via Apple or Google).

Link your Twitch account on the very same page.

Click “Confirm Link.”

Make sure your game is up to date on mobile or PC.

Watch any Marvel Snap stream on Twitch for the appropriate amount of hours.

The drops will appear in-game in the Inbox section.

It’s just a few clicks away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If done correctly, the Snap site will have a purple “Start Watching” button underneath the “Link your account” section. Now all you need to do is tune in to any streamer live on Twitch playing Marvel Snap.

To find out more about current Twich drops being offered in Snap, head over to the official news list on Marvel Snap’s website to learn more.

