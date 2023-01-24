Marvel Snap: The best use of Gold and Credits

Marvel Snap captured the hearts of card game fans immediately after its release. The game features some of the most well-known characters from Marvel’s world, and its quick gameplay mechanics make sure that everyone can squeeze in a round whenever they want.

Despite looking simple, Marvel Snap comes with engaging mechanics and an in-game economic system that might make you wonder about the most optimal spending habits in the game. While you can earn Credits through completing in-game tasks and events, Gold classifies as Marvel Snap’s premium currency, which can be bought in exchange for real money.

If you’re looking to make the most out of your Gold and Credits in Marvel Snap, following some basic principles like the ones below can help you increase your Collection Level as efficiently as possible.

What is the best way to use Gold in Marvel Snap?

The best and most optimal way to use Gold in Marvel Snap is by purchasing Daily Mission Refills for 120 Gold. The additional Daily Missions will allow players to progress through the game faster while unlocking more Credits in the process.

The best option may change depending on the Shop Rotation. If there’s a bundle that offers a great level of value per Gold spent, you’ll want to take advantage of it before it rotates out of the shop.

Screengrab via Nuverse

As a third option, players can exchange their Gold for card Variants. If you have all the meta cards or the ones you need, you may consider purchasing Variants for their aesthetic appeal. While these alternative versions of cards look cool, they shouldn’t be a priority if you’re still completing your collection.

What is the best way to use Credits in Marvel Snap?

The best way to use Credits in Marvel Snap is to spend them on valuable upgrades. Overall, hoarding Credits in Marvel Snap is optional, and you can use them right away to perform the upgrades you want or to unlock new cards.

Expanding your collection will allow you to dip your toes into new matchmaking tools. While some players may want to prefer staying in their current pool so they can have an easier time ranking up, that won’t be the case all the time. As your win rate increases in a certain pool, you’ll start getting matched against players with similar win rates, and this can be avoided with a pool change.

Screengrab via Nuverse

Alternatively, you can store a certain amount of Credits for special occasions, like maxing out a Variant that just became available in the shop.