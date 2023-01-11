All Venom variants in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap might fit into mobile devices, but it takes more effort to feature the Marvel universe in all of its glory. While players will be familiar with most of the characters, it might take a hardcore Marvel fan to identify all the different variants of each hero and villain in the game.

Marvel characters evolve and grow throughout their life cycle within their respective comics, and sometimes they appear in different forms. Snap turned this into the perfect formula for cosmetics in the game, allowing players to acquire alternate versions of their favorite characters.

Venom is a staple card in Snap, meaning players might see a lot of Spidey’s iconic villain, especially in Death-themed decks.

There are a total of eight variants for Venom in Marvel Snap and here’s all of them.

All the available variants for Venom in Marvel Snap

The alternate styles for Venom feature the villain in various art styles, ranging from 8-bit to cartoon, also in different environments.

As players start increasing the rarity level for the card variant of their choice, they’ll be able to unlock new animations and gain Collection Levels. Considering this process requires resources, you should mainly consider upgrading rarity levels for your favorite cards.