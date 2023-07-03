Marvel Snap players slam ‘horrible’ July 4th cosmetic bundle

Some aren't feeling very patriotic about this one.

It’s a not-so-happy Fourth of July for Marvel Snap players, thanks to an store bundle that some are calling “horrible.”

The “Patriots” bundle hit the Marvel Snap store on July 2, offering a patriotic themed group of card variants for Patriot, Cyclops, and Misty Knight, and Snap players are none too pleased with the contents.

For $19.99, the bundle features the variants, plus 155 Boosters for each card, on top of 1,700 Credits and 600 Gold. And it’s not been well received for its card designs or general progression value.

Related: Big changes are coming to how Marvel Snap cards are acquired—and it’s about damn time

“Really seems like a bundle Marvel made them offer but they don’t want people to buy,” one commenter speculated. “Compare to the $5 silly bundle where we got three variants. It’s like they designed this bundle to fail, even omitting Captain AMERICA or AMERICA Chavez.”

Many players are just unhappy with the designs of the cards, saying that Patriot and Cyclops mouths and teeth look “ridiculously bad,” with others agreeing that “there are much better variants for all three.”

The grouping of these three cards specifically is interesting. While Patriot synergizes with Cyclops and Misty Knight since the latter two cards are buffed by the former, the bundle comes at a time when High Evolutionary is one of the most-played cards in the meta. And he also adds big buffs to Cyclops and Misty.

“Misty Knight and Cyclops synergize with Patriot,” a player was quick to point out. “They’re also both extremely popular due to High Evolutionary. Second Dinner make most bundles based on what will sell as opposed to thematics.”

Related: Marvel Snap’s latest Spider-Verse card is a boost to both Move and Destroy decks alike

One player also noted the bundle is “horrible” in terms of progression, causing some apropos fireworks in the thread, as determined value is always a point of contention about any of the store bundles in the free-to-play card game.

Will you be purchasing? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Snap players can truly begin celebrate the holiday when the game’s new season, Rise of the Phoenix, begins tonight at 10pm CT.

About the author