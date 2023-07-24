Marvel Snap players debate which upcoming new emote is the most toxic

There’s just about nothing worse in Marvel Snap than losing a close match only to have your opponent spam the Ms. Marvel thumbs-up emote—for now, at least, because it could get a whole lot worse very soon.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, developers from Second Dinner revealed a sneak peek at some new emotes that could be coming to Marvel Snap in the coming months. And they’re just plain amazing.

The potential for emote spam with several of these is quite high, especially considering that several of them are based on recognizable memes. And players are already debating which ones are potentially more toxic than Ms. Marvel.

Related: Latest Marvel Snap OTA update killed the most annoying deck in the meta

Early candidates for the new most toxic emote include Leader pointing at his enormous head like the famous GIF and Beast laughing at you while sipping a glass of wine, a la Leonardo DiCaprio from Django Unchained.

Leader will most likely be what you’re met with if you make a mistake or a poor play, like screwing up the order of card plays or not taking into account something like locations or a card placed by the other player.

And the Beast one laughing is self-explanatory. Being laughed at while losing is going to be rage-inducing. While Ms. Marvel is not inherently toxic, it has become a meme since players seem to enjoy spamming it throughout matches whenever they think they’re about to win.

Potential new emotes coming to Marvel Snap. Screenshot via Reddit

“If someone does the Galactus ‘OK’ I will flip my shit so hard,” said a commenter on the above Reddit thread.

For some players, it’s not so much the emote itself as it is the spamming of them. And that’s something that most players can agree with, regardless of how they feel about the actual emote art and the potential message behind it.

Related: Marvel Snap players can’t agree on the power level of 2 iconic superheroes

“Whichever one you spam for three minutes straight,” said one player in response to the prompt about toxicity.

Don’t be that Marvel Snap player. Take your cubes and go.

About the author