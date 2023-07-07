Marvel Snap players can’t agree on the power level of 2 iconic superheroes

Marvel Snap’s consistent ongoing release schedule for new cards has some hits and some misses, but a recent addition to the game clearly stands out far and away from the rest as the very best.

The introduction of High Evolutionary in May gave some serious buffs to cards without any ability text, such as Hulk and Cyclops, and has caused a tectonic shift in the meta. High Evolutionary decks are at the top of the heap right now and have been for some time.

But while some are enjoying the massive buffs to Hulk, Cyclops, Misty Knight, Wasp, Shocker, The Thing, and Abomination, others can’t wait for some nerfs to hit the game. And one recent Reddit thread illustrated the ongoing discussion.

“Such iconic characters deserve to have abilities,” said the original poster of the above thread. “Even the most useless abilities still give a card some way to change the game. Hulk and Cyclops shouldn’t have to rely on Patriot to feel like they have power. I wouldn’t be upset if they gave that ability to Cyclops permanently. It feels very on brand and not too unbalanced.”

In a High Evolutionary deck, Cyclops will afflict two random enemies at his location with minus-one power for every turn with unspent energy. Along with other buffed cards, they create a very powerful combination.

“I get that Hulk might be OP, but it’s the freaking Hulk,” said the original poster about the iconic and incredible monster-turned-superhero. “If any card deserves to feel splashy, it should be him.”

Combined with High Evo, Hulk gains two power for each turn that ends with unspent energy. He can usually get as big as 20 power for a massive play on turn six.

“You make a good point about Hulk being a brutally huge powerhouse being very character accurate,” said one of the commenters. “And much like if he beat you up in real life, getting pummeled by him turn-six feels really shitty every time.”

In the High Evo-heavy meta, most players can agree that something needs to be tweaked. And unfortunately for fans of cards being comic-accurate, Hulk and Cyclops are the most wanted targets.

“I don’t mind them having abilities, but their abilities right now are insanely strong,” said one player, fed up with the current High Evo meta. “Cyclops doesn’t even have an Ongoing tag to be Enchantress’d. He just gets to drop your lane by two power every single turn, with all that synergy going to a 20+ powered Hulk in the end that has no downside like any other high powered card.”

This same player had a suggestion to fix both cards, saying that “Cyclops should be an On Reveal, one shot like Wasp, and Hulk should get one power per unused energy round.”

Changes for High Evolutionary and its related cards could be coming soon. The next big Marvel Snap update is likely due within the next two upcoming Tuesdays.

