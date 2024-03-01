Marvel Snap players ‘cannot comprehend’ a big recent change to a rarely used card

With just about a day of dust settling from yesterday’s Marvel Snap OTA patch, some players are wondering what the thought process was behind Adam Warlock’s change.

Recommended Videos

Adam Warlock is an incredibly powerful force in Marvel lore, but his Marvel Snap iteration is anything but. Warlock was a two-cost/zero-power card with the ability “after each turn, draw a card if you’re winning here.” Yesterday’s patch changed him to a five/four, and players are confused by it.

A big change. Image via Second Dinner

On paper, it seems like a buff, giving Warlock four power. But his five cost makes him a questionable and risky play unless you’re playing in a ramp deck or trying to earn more energy faster.

“Who on earth made that change?” a Snap player said in a March 1 Reddit thread. “Why would you spend your turn five playing FOUR power, likely onto a location you are already winning (because four power isn’t winning anything) to draw a card? I’m genuinely staggered at how devs to this game let that through. Baffling.”

Turn five is one of the most crucial in Marvel Snap, often deciding whether a game is won or lost. So playing out Warlock simply for one more card at the end of the game, rather than playing him as soon as possible to do the same, has left many scratching their heads.

One player suggested making Warlock a four/four or four/three, saying that “turn five is the last turn you decide to snap on and turn five Warlock just announcing desperation.”

But others seem to think it has to do with future cards in next week’s Avengers vs. X-Men season, which were data-mined. On Tuesday, March 5, Hope Summers and Pixie will join the game, according to the data mines. Hope’s ability is “after you play a card here, you get plus-one energy next turn” and Pixie will “shuffle the costs of all cards in your deck that started there,” so the Warlock buffs could have to do with these two.

Even after the changes yesterday, Hela still seems to be running rampant. So it may be a long wait for Snap’s next big update, which should come alongside the new season next week.