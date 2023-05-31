Marvel Snap player wins so hard they lose to Living Tribunal bug

Two Marvel Snap players were left baffled after a Living Tribunal bug saw one player win so hard that they actually lost.

The Living Tribunal joined the Marvel Snap roster on May 30 as another powerful addition to the game, though his introduction has not been without some major issues.

With an Ongoing ability that splits your total Power evenly across all three locations in the game, the Living Tribunal is a perfect card to play on the final turn to quickly change the tide of the game.

When used in a deck with Iron Man, who doubles the power at a location, and Onslaught, who doubles the Ongoing effects at a location, playing the Living Tribunal can result in huge boosts across the board.

One unfortunate player was inadvertently on the wrong side of those boosts in a game that left both players taking to Reddit on May 30 to question what they had witnessed.

The losing player had a total Power across all three locations of -715,827,873 after they hit the game’s integer limit.

After playing Iron Lad on Bar Sinister, the card copied the text from the top card in the deck, in this case, Super Skrull, with the location then being filled by copies of the card.

Super Skrull’s ability is to copy all Ongoing abilities from the opponent, which gave Iron Lad the abilities of the Living Tribunal, Onslaught, and Iron Man, which then calculated a game-breaking score.

As identified in the comments, the maximum integer allowed in the game is 2,147,483,647, and, when exceeded, the score overflows into the negative end.

When contacted regarding a separate Living Tribunal bug, developers Second Dinner responded: “We understand your concern, and we want you to know that we are actively notice [sic] this issue.

“Rest assured, we value your feedback and appreciate your understanding as we continue to work on resolving it.”

