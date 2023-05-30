Best Living Tribunal decks in Marvel Snap

The Living Tribunal is the second most powerful being in all of the Marvel universe. It is the representative of One Above All, who is the higher creative force known in the existence of the whole Marvel universe. In Marvel Snap, the Living Tribunal has a game-changing effect which is some sort of a high-risk, high-reward type of ability.

With The Living Tribunal being a six-cost, six-Power card with the ability to split all the locations’ total power equally amongst all of them, it can turn games upside down in an instant. But it needs to have a proper setup to take advantage of its effect the right way. Building a deck among it can be something you can consider in the game.

Here are the best The Living Tribunal decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap‘s The Living Tribunal abilities, explained

As mentioned, The Living Tribunal is a six-cost, six-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: Split your total Power evenly among all locations.” This means that regardless of how high your Power is on one location, it will be summed up with the Power on the other two locations and will be split evenly on all three locations.

The Living Tribunal is finally here. | Screengrab by Dot Esports

Currently, The Living Tribunal is a series five card, meaning that it costs 6,000 tokens from the Weekly Spotlight of the Token Shop.

Strategy and best combos for the Living Tribunal decks in Marvel Snap

The best strategy for all the variations of the Living Tribunal deck is to put up massive Power on one location. You can then put The Living Tribunal there to evenly split that location’s Power to the other two locations in the process. But having support Power from the other locations greatly boosts the overall Power outcome you’ll have in the end game.

One card that can make a location’s Power higher in an instant is Iron Man. It has the ability to double the current total Power of the location where it is played, impacting the location through massively increasing its Power, as well as giving The Living Tribunal a significant boost to power up the other locations with a potentially great amount of Power.

Another card that can be a potential partner for The Living Tribunal is Mister Negative. It has the ability to switch the cost and Power of all the cards in its user’s deck if you are successful on playing it and activating its On Reveal ability. This is a game-changing ability that can either make or break you, making the likes of Iron Man, Darkhawk, Arnim Zola, Knull, and more cost zero in the process.

The best Living Tribunal decks in Marvel Snap

Negative Tribunal

Mister Negative’s time to shine can be seen in a The Living Tribunal deck. Screengrab via Snap.fan

So far, the most consistent way of playing The Living Tribunal where you can gain a great amount of Power is in a Mister Negative deck. Though, the deck mainly relies on Mister Negative being played as early as possible. And if you aren’t able to play him in the game, the strategy to put up a lot of Power could be a lot harder for your side.

Still, this deck can do wonders. With Mister Negative’s effect, it can give you a lot of options in turn six. This includes a potential massive play with a zero-cost Angela, Hit Monkey, Iron Heart, Darkhawk, Iron Man, and more. Bast is also a great addition in case you can’t draw Mister Negative in time since it makes all the Power of your cards in the hand three regardless of their original Power.

Win condition cards for this deck

There are a lot of win condition cards for this deck. Aside from The Living Tribunal, these cards are:

Mister Negative

Iron Man

Darkhawk

Hit-Monkey

Bishop

Mystique

Jane Foster

Mister Negative is the heart and soul of this deck. Playing it as early as possible already puts its user in the advantage most of the time, especially if most of the cards that were affected by its ability originally have zero Power.

Iron Man, Darkhawk, Hit-Monkey, and Bishop are your main Power sources for this deck. Mystique is a situational card that can further boost your Power, with Iron Man or Darkhawk being its best targets. Jane Foster is there to get all of your zero-cost cards especially if Mister Negative’s effect was activated.

Lockjaw Tribunal

Lockjaw decks got even better with the arrival of The Living Tribunal. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Another way I’ve found you can take advantage of The Living Tribunal is by using it in a Lockjaw deck. This strategy is already strong on its own and has been a staple part of the meta for a long time already.

With Lockjaw, you can potentially call a handful of high-Powered units without thinking of their summoning condition or costs. Though, this is another high-risk, high-reward type of deck engine which can be really great if you are lucky on what units you can call. Some of the potential high-Powered targets for Lockjaw’s effect include America Chavez, Hulk, Magneto, Giganto, and The Infinaut. Jubilee can be added for more potential high-Powered calling.

The Thor-Jane Foster combo, on the other hand, is a great Power booster slash feeder for Lockjaw. Thor adds the zero-cost, zero-Power Mjolnir to its user’s deck. Mjolnir adds plus six Power to Thor when it is played. And placing it on the Lockjaw location can both boost Thor’s Power, as well as potentially calling another high-Powered unit without spending any energy.

Win condition cards for this deck

The cards that can define the win condition of this deck are:

Lockjaw

Jubilee

Thor

Jane Foster

Lockjaw is the main instigator of this deck thanks to its ability to call a random card from the deck every time you play a card in the some location where it is placed (though restricted to only once a turn, it is still a good and consistent ability). Playing Jubilee on the Lockjaw location can grant you two cards at once.

Thor and Jane Foster is a good side combo that you can pull off to secure at least one of the locations. Mjolnir can also be returned to your deck via a Lockjaw play while granting Thor its added Power.

The Living Tribunal staple cards

Here are cards that you should play in a The Living Tribunal along with their effects:

Iron Man – five-cost, zero-Power – Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.

Jane Foster – five-cost, eight-Power On Reveal: Draw all cards that cost 0 from your deck.

About the author