Marvel Snap players discover Living Tribunal bug that ruins a key strategy

The Living Tribunal has arrived but there is a significant issue.

Marvel Snap players have found a Living Tribunal bug that significantly impacts a key strategy in the game.

Releasing in Marvel Snap on May 30, the Living Tribunal has the ability to split your total Power evenly among all locations but can be easily countered by cards that remove or block Ongoing abilities.

Like many decks, one strategy to stop an opponent from knowing your tactics is by using locations like the Dark Dimension and cards such as Invisible Woman—both of which stop your cards at a location being revealed.

There appears to be a major issue regarding the Living Tribunal, however, with an orange outline given to the card when played and already splitting the Power across all locations—even in situations where the card should remain hidden.

The outline is used in Marvel Snap to show the Living Tribunal’s location, with the same outline given to cards that have had their hidden abilities unlocked by the High Evolutionary.

Related: Best High Evolutionary decks in Marvel Snap

Like every card in the game, there are counters to this strategy, such as using Enchantress to remove all Ongoing abilities from a location or playing Rogue to steal the ability from an opponent.

This is particularly problematic with the Living Tribunal in Marvel Snap because, although highly effective, countering the play can immediately destroy the tactic as it immediately shows the total needed in each location to win the game.

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner has been approached for comment.

About the author