Marvel Snap player sees Morph plan hilariously backfire with Arnim Zola

Cut off one head, two more shall take its place.

A Marvel Snap player saw his Morph plan hilariously backfire after the card copied Arnim Zola from the opponent’s hand.

Morph’s ability in Marvel Snap creates a copy of a card in your opponent’s hand, which usually results in giving whoever you are facing a taste of their own medicine by turning their strategy against them.

One player looked to go even further by playing Morph on the Bar Sinister location in Marvel Snap, which fills the location with copies of the card played.

That is where the problem started for the unfortunate player, as Morph selected Arnim Zola to turn into. This six-cost, zero-power card destroys a random card at a location and creates a copy in each of the other two locations.

Unfortunately, that resulted in four Arnim Zola’s being created on the Bar Sinister location, which were then destroyed and transferred to The Hub and Orchis Forge, the other two locations in play.

The sequence repeated itself numerous times, eventually resulting in 10 Arnim Zola’s on the field to leave just two spots available to play cards in the remaining turns.

To make matters worse, the opponent only had four-total Power on the field when the mishap happened, though he was still able to claim what is likely to be the easiest victory they ever had.

The opponent rubbed salt into the wounds of the player by utilizing the game’s communication mechanics, asking the player to “Snap?”.

One commentator on Reddit thinks the player should have accepted the proposal as “donating eight cubes is the best way to save face” after such a hilarious mishap.

