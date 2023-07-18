Marvel Snap player pulls off obscene 700 million Power strategy

Marvel Snap offers a wide variety of card effects that players can use to take advantage of the location abilities present in every match. One of those is Ongoing, which stays in effect as long as the card is present on a location.

In the Reddit post made by user dxs41420 on July 18, it showed a screenshot of their end game result where the user won by playing a lot of Ongoing cards. The Sinister London location also helped to scatter the cards with Ongoing effects on the other locations. All of this resulted to a massive 700 million Power each on all three locations for the user’s side.

Some of the cards that helped the user pull off this creative strategy include Onslaught, which can double all the Ongoing effects on the location where it is placed. Iron Man was also present which paved the way for doubling the total Power of the location where it is played. But the two main Ongoing weapons used by the user to produce this humongous Power were Super Skrull and The Living Tribunal.

Super Skrull has an Ongoing ability, which can copy all the Ongoing abilities of the opponent’s cards. This allowed the user to have two more Onslaught and Iron Man effects, as well as the opponent’s Living Tribunal which can then spread the total Power of all the locations equally to the three locations. This setup gave the 700 million plus Power to Sinister London, Limbo, and Pet Mansion, giving the user a dominant win and eight cubes in the process.

The post garnered more than 300 upvotes, as well as praises from some users. Typically, locations in Marvel Snap have a two to three-digit Power most of the time. But what the user did was indeed creative, resulting in a massive blowout win for them in the end.

