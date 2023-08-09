Marvel Snap player luckily counters a failed first-turn Galactus play

The quote “expect the unexpected” truly resonates with Marvel Snap, especially when it comes to some of the most epic and surprising plays players can pull off in the game. But in the experience of Reddit user MrMunday, they saw their unexpected play happen as early as turn one thanks to the Project Pegasus location.

The Project Pegasus location gives plus five energy to both players. But as seen in the Reddit post made by the user on Aug. 7, Project Pegasus was revealed on turn one, allowing both players to have six energy each.

This paved the way for the user to play Professor X and Nebula to lock down one location. And it seemed to be the best counter for their opponent’s play, who opted to put down a turn one Galactus in the same location as Professor X and Nebula.

Galactus triggered his On Reveal effect since the two conditions of being the only card for the opponent and having more Power on that location upon playing it were both fulfilled. Luckily for MrMunday, though, the opponent couldn’t play any card there because of Professor X’s lockdown ability (except for Jeff the Baby Landshark because of his unstoppable ability to play him anywhere).

But even if they had Jeff in their hand, it still wouldn’t have mattered because of Nebula’s ability to stack plus-two Power each turn the opponent doesn’t play cards in the location where she is played.

The Galactus play cost the opponent the match because they couldn’t move forward and play cards anymore unless they had Jeff, which is highly unusual for Galactus decks.

As for MrMunday, they had Jeff in their hand, possibly giving them an additional three Power when they opt to play him in the locked location. They did not confirm the official end result of the match, however. But it was already over for the opponent, who likely had no choice but to retreat.

The post garnered some praise from other users. Though some wondered if there would’ve been a different outcome if the locked location was Bar With No Name since the player with the least Power wins there (a location effect).

Still, the play made by the user was truly a direct counter to the Galactus strategy, proving that you should always expect the unexpected in every game of Marvel Snap.

