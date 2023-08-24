Marvel Snap player becomes victim to ruthless location RNG, creating unplayable match

The thing that makes Marvel Snap interesting, aside from the cards players can use, is the inclusion of location effects. Instead of a regular playing board where players drop their cards to activate their effects and use them like chess pieces to fight their opponent, most of these locations also have effects that affect the flow of the game.

Most locations give certain advantages to players such as providing additional Power, giving bonus energy, and more. There are some, however, which give disadvantages that make the match more challenging, including reducing Power, or making the costs of cards higher. But in the case of a game played by Reddit user any_dank_meme, every single location became virtually unplayable for their opponent.

As seen on any_dank_meme’s post from Aug. 23, three of Marvel Snap‘s hardest locations to win all appeared in a single match. This includes Bar With No name, where the player with the least Power wins, Morag, which prevents the player to play their first card there each turn, and Sanctum Santorum, which totally prevents players from playing any card there.

Luckily for any_dank_meme, they managed to play Sunspot on Sanctum Santorum before it was revealed to be that location. They did not specify if they managed to win the match, since the scenario is almost impossible for the opponent to reverse the situation. But there are actually certain ways for the opponent to win the match if they have specific cards that can adapt to those locations.

Some cards can change the location effects in Marvel Snap, such as Storm, Scarlet Witch, Magik, and Rhino. If the opponent has at least one of those cards, they might be able to have a chance to win the game by playing them in Bar With No Name. Jeff the Baby Land Shark is also another option, since he can be played anywhere, including Morag and Sanctum Santorum, and no one can stop him from being played or moved.

Related: Best X-23 decks in Marvel Snap

Sunspot is also vulnerable to Killmonger’s destruction ability because of his one-cost, zero-Power stat line. But if the opponent doesn’t have any of those cards in their deck, then it might be really impossible for them to win the match.

The post garnered more than 500 upvotes from fans, as well sparking a lot of discussion on how the opponent could’ve won the match through various means. Indeed, locations really play a big part on how the flow of a match goes in Marvel Snap, making some cases almost unplayable for players.

About the author