This is the one we've been waiting for.

Marvel Snap’s newest OTA update is taking aim at the game’s most offensive card, nerfing him to a point of potential unplayability.

Blob has been wreaking havoc in the Snap meta since joining the game in December, but the nerf in today’s update feels like it could bring the meta back to a much more peaceful place without the obese mutant eating everything in his path.

Here are the details for Marvel Snap’s OTA patch today, one of the biggest ones in recent memory.

Marvel Snap patch notes: Jan. 18 OTA update

Ding dong, Blob is dead. The biggest meta offender in some time in Marvel Snap has been taken down to a reasonable level. The big boy will now eat cards in order, instead of the entire deck. So he can still reach big power, depending on what is eaten first.

“Blob has been a metagame terror for a good minute, so the only surprising thing about this change is probably that it includes a text adjustment within the OTA,” Second Dinner said. “This card threatens to create absurd amounts of power, and ‘release valves’ in the format like Shang-Chi and Shadow King have proven wholly insufficient in restraining that. The latter is a fair bit on us–internally, we feared being so easily dusted by (at the time) 2/3 Shadow King, one of the strongest cards in the metagame, would be too punishing for the new card. But times changed, and it turns out that four ‘defensive’ power was totally unnecessary!”

Second Dinner said the nerf targets the annoying Blob Thanos deck specifically, since Infinity Stones and their small power will most likely be eaten first. Blob would routinely end up at 40 or more power before this change.

Elsewhere in the patch, there are nothing but buffs, including increased power for Destroyer, Viper, Selene, Hercules, and Dagger, along with a decrease in cost for Dazzler.

Read on below for all of the nerfs and buffs in the Jan. 18 OTA update for Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Jan. 18 OTA nerfs

Blob

Marvel Snap Jan. 18 OTA buffs

Viper

Selene

Elektra

Dazzler

Hercules

Dagger

For the specifics, head over to Marvel Snap’s website for the full patch notes.