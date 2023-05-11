Marvel Snap’s latest balance patch nerfs 2 of the best cards in the game

A new over-the-air balance patch has just gone live in Marvel Snap today and it’s brought a slight nerf to one of the best cards in the game.

Two of the stronger four-cost cards in all of Marvel Snap, and very popular in current meta decks, Enchantress and Rockslide have both had their power number taken down a notch in this OTA update.

This is the 2nd to last week of our OTA trial period—check out todays changes!



-Drax

[Old]

🔵Cost: 4

🔶Power: 5

🔹On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power



[New]

🔵Cost: 4

🔶Power: 6

🔹On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) May 11, 2023

Enchantress, already powerful enough with her ability to take away Ongoing abilities at her location, has seen her power taken down a notch from six to five just a few weeks after receiving a buff.

“Enchantress has grown in popularity since our buff to her two weeks ago, which was expected,” Second Dinner said about the change. “While we’re excited by how much more she’s affecting the meta, she’s become one of the most played cards in the game, which is a bit over a mark. We’re optimistic that a small nerf to 4/5 will put her in a good position going forward. But hey, it was fun while it lasted.”

Rockslide, meanwhile, is also now a four-cost, five-power card after taking his power number done by one. But don’t worry, he’ll still fill up your opponent’s decks with annoying rocks to enable cards like Darkhawk.

“Rockslide’s viability took a leap forward with the release of Darkhawk and Zabu, so it’s easy to look at this nerf and assume that we’re targeting Darkhawk by weakening one of his support cards,” Second Dinner said. “And sure, you’d be right–Darkhawk has been one of the 10 winningest cards in the game since release and featured in multiple strong decks. In fact, Rockslide often mirrors (or improves upon) Darkhawk’s stats, as they’re both in the top-performing “DinoHawk” deck. Since Rockslide’s easier to adjust, we’re making this tweak with the aim of weakening that deck slightly.

Fitting with the Guardians of the Galaxy theme for the season, Drax the Destroyer also got a minor buff in the update, starting now at six power instead of five, and gaining two power instead of three if the opponent plays at his location on the same turn.

One of the more interesting buffs, though, is to Venom. He will now start at three power instead of one, potentially giving a boon to his play in Destroy decks.

“Venom has been the worst destroy enabler for a while now, averaging lower power in Destroy decks than his peers Deathlok and Carnage,” Second Dinner said. “While he’s seen fringe usage in decks with Taskmaster, we haven’t seen any of them really take off. We’d like to give one of Marvel’s most iconic anti-heroes space to shine, so we’re feeding him a hearty +2 Power buff.”

The full patch notes can be seen below and the changes are already live in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap May 11 OTA patch notes

Drax

[Old] 4/5 – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

[New] 4/6 – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.

Rockslide

[Old] 4/6 – On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

[New] 4/5 – On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

Enchantress

[Old] 4/6 – On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.

[New] 4/5 – On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.

Venom

[Old] 3/1 – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

[New] 3/3 – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

