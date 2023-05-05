One of Marvel Snap’s most exciting upcoming cards will remain in Series 5 ‘indefinitely’

It will be a long while before most players have this card in their collections.

A Marvel Snap developer has confirmed that the highly anticipated upcoming High Evolutionary card will be a “big bad,” as players have been suspecting all along.

That means that the new Series Five card release, coming May 23 according to datamines, likely to coincide with the character’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, won’t be dropping into Series Four or Series Three any time soon.

Image via Nuverse

“We know there is a lot of excitement around High Evolutionary, and many of you have been wondering whether or not he’ll be a Big Bad!” tweeted Stephen Jarrett, Second Dinner product lead. “We have been waiting to announce that because we are working on revising and improving our card acquisition system.”

Related: Marvel Snap just buffed a card that currently has a $100 variant on sale in the store

Currently, the only way to acquire a new Series Five card is to spend 6,000 Collector’s Tokens on it when it appears in the Token Shop, or to be collection complete, meaning you must own every single other card in the game.

“Our hope had been to finalize the improved card acquisition plans and announce High Evolutionary’s fate at the same time, but that hasn’t worked out,” Jarrett said. “We can share that High Evolutionary will be a ‘current Big Bad’ and cost 6000 Collector’s Tokens for an indefinite amount of time.”

The card’s ability is quite special, as simply having it in your deck will unlock new abilities for all of the cards in the game that currently have none, like Wasp, Misty Knight, Shocker, Cyclops, The Thing, Abomination, and The Hulk.

High Evolutionary will join a very short list of cards currently lists as a ‘big bads’ in Marvel Snap, including Thanos, Galactus, and Kang the Conqueror, all of which have very unique and special abilities that make them stand out from the rest.

Related: Marvel Snap players getting another free variant after battle pass bug remains unresolved

But as Jarrett said, these cards being Series Five only is ‘indefinite,’ but not quite permanent as the developers continue to try and figure out a better way for players to acquire the game’s newest cards.