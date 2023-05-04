Another weekly Marvel Snap over-the-air patch has arrived, bringing buffs to three cards in the game, one of which currently has a $100 variant for sale in the store.

The Collector’s “Beautiful Beyond Compare” bundle also features Gold, Boosters, Credits, Collector’s Tokens, and an avatar, and the purchase may be a bit more enticing now that his power has been doubled from one to two.

Screengrab via Nuverse

“Those of us who were playing in the beta no doubt remember the glory days of The Collector, and the nerf that was merited then brought him in line as an on-curve play in some Discard and Devil Dinosaur decks,” Second Dinner said. “However, he’s been largely squeezed out of those archetypes since, without finding a new home. Hopefully he’ll be a bit more competitive with other two-cost cards at this rate, and start earning those slots back or showing up in new decks, like Bounce.”

The OTA patch also helped out two lesser-used cards in Orka and Luke Cage, both of whom received some power buffs. Orka’s starting power is now up to 11 from nine, and Luke Cage’s power doubled from one to two.

“This isn’t very complicated–Orka released low, consistently one of our least-played cards and weak on winrate,” Second Dinner said. “He’s especially vulnerable to ‘splash’ damage in a metagame where being able to counter Galactus has a higher priority for players, so the solve should clearly involve raising his floor, a design term for the card’s weakest outcome. Just buffing his base Power also keeps his Ongoing symmetrical with Namor’s, further focusing on their fishy feud. We don’t expect to see Orka suddenly start tearing up the competitive ranks, but it’s free for us to make him stronger.”

Luke Cage, meanwhile has a decent play-rate but he’s suffered indirectly from some other recent buffs to cards like Super Skrull and Enchantress, according to the developer.

“We actually considered testing three Power briefly, but recalled how the Hazmat buff to two Power months ago killed a delightful Cerebro-1 deck,” Second Dinner said. “This change thus restores that combo as an interesting option for Cerebro-2, since Luke protects that deck from a handful of meddlesome locations as well. The added Power makes Luke more viable as a “tech” card in other decks, which might come in handy if afflict strategies reach a new high in the near future.”

This is just the second week of weekly OTA patches in Marvel Snap, allowing Second Dinner to control the meta and update it way more often than previously before.

Marvel Snap’s Guardians Greatest Hits season is live now.