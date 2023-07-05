Marvel Snap August 2023 season pass, new cards, cost, and more

Constant updates in Marvel Snap provide plenty for players to sink their teeth into and the August season pass continues that trend.

Following on from the focus on the Phoenix in July, August in Marvel Snap is once again X-Men related and brings new cards into the fold, as well as a number of mech-styled variants.

With the majority of well-known characters already in Marvel Snap, however, the focus instead shifts to fringe characters of the X-Men franchise, though they are still welcome additions to the game.

August 2023 Marvel Snap season

A bundle of goods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The August 2023 season in Marvel Snap begins on Aug. 7 and runs to Sept. 4, bringing with it a host of new cards and variants.

The cost of the Marvel Snap August season pass is the same as previous seasons, costing $9.99 for the Premium pass and $14.99 for the Premium+ version, which advances the season pass by 10 levels.

Focusing on the X-Men yet again sees Marvel Snap capitalize on the growing excitement of the team’s eventual inclusion in the MCU.

August 2023 new Marvel Snap cards

Those who purchased the August 2023 season pass will receive Daken, the son of Wolverine, along with mech variants for Daken, Magneto, and Iceman.

During the course of the season, three new cards will also be released. These are Lady Deathstrike, Silver Samurai, and X-23.

Both Lady Deathstrike and X-23 will be solid additions to Destroy decks, with Lady Deathstrike destroying all cards at a location who have less power than here. X-23, meanwhile, is similar to Wolverine in the sense that she regenerates to a random location when Destroyed or Discarded, providing one additional energy next turn.

X-23 pairs well with Silver Samurai in that regard, as his On Reveal ability results in each player discarding their lowest-Power card from their hand.

August 2023 new Marvel Snap variants

Need these in my life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A host of new variants will be introduced in Marvel Snap during the August season, the majority of which are mech focused.

Stegron, Morbius, Death, Juggernaut, and Red Skull will all receive Mech variants in August, which can be purchased through various bundles.

The ‘2 Cute 2 Furious’ bundle will include Chibi variants for Jane Foster and Iron Man, while the ‘One-Punch Women’ bundle provides anime variants for Storm and Captain Marvel. There are also anime variants for Spider-Man and Black Widow in the ‘My Hero Arachnia’ bundle.

August’s biggest bundle is ‘Heroes for Hire,’ which includes variants for Daredevil, the Punisher, and Misty Knight, as well as Daredevil and Punisher-themed card backs.

August 2023 Marvel Snap new locations

Three new locations are being added to Marvel Snap in August in the form of Mount Vesuvius, the Valley of the Hand, and the Yashida Base.

So far, we only know the effects of Mount Vesuvius, which prevents players from retreating after turn five.

About the author