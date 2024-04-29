Marvel Rivals’ latest trailer debuts Tokyo 2099 map, teases further hero additions

Another of Marvel Rivals’ maps was just unveiled ahead of next weekend’s closed alpha test, and it’s jumping way forward in time.

Marvel‘s 2099 universe will be represented in the alpha and full game with the new map Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya, which is described as “traditional and futuristic.” It’s a pretty-looking map and it’s full of references to the overarching Marvel universe, joining two Yggsgard maps within the alpha test.

Fight it out here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One reference, for example, is an arcade game called War Tales. Found within the map, the game’s cabinet features both Dr. Doom and Captain America, who have not yet been confirmed for the Marvel Rivals roster but will likely be included in future updates.

Elsewhere, the map is definitely a futuristic take on Japan, with cherry blossom trees everywhere, in between massive holographic ads and giant corporate buildings, like the infamous Alchemax from the Spider-Verse. Also seen in the reveal trailer is a line on the ground a la Overwatch’s Escort game type, and an objective within an area that looks like a temple.

“It’s time to have some ramen and sushi after that nature walk,” NetEase said of the map. “With great power comes great responsibility and it’s up to the Web-Warriors to save the streets of Tokyo 2099. I hope they find friendly folks to help out, because their neighborhood got a whole lot bigger!”

Tokyo 2099 is home to Peni Parker, a playable hero in Marvel Rivals who pilots a spider-mech, and is a popular character from the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where she appeared alongside several other spider-people.

The mention of the Web-Warriors team also opens up the door for other Spider-Verse characters to join up with Spider-Man and Peni Parker on the roster, such as Miles Morales, Spider-Punk, and even Gwen Stacey’s Spider-Gwen/Ghost-Spider.

Marvel Rivals’ first closed alpha test begins on May 10 and will run through May 20.

