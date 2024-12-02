Marvel Rivals heroes get snapped up as new cards hit Marvel Snap in the franchise’s crossover with itself

Yo, Marvel heard that you liked Marvel, so it put its Marvel Rivals heroes into Marvel Snap. Isn’t that just Marvelous?

The December 2024 Marvel Snap season is inspired by the six-vs-six team-based shooter which is set to drop later this week. This includes the season pass card Galacta, Daughter of Galactus, who is basically the mascot and announcer for Marvel Rivals.

Get the full info on our upcoming season, inspired by @MarvelRivals, the brand new Super Hero Team-based PVP shooter that launches on December 6th! pic.twitter.com/dSv6q6HVdu — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) December 2, 2024

Galacta is a four cost, six power card with the text “each turn, the first card you play at another location reveals with plus-three power.” The deck crafting ideas are already spinning, including pairing her with cards like Zabu, Black Panther, Wong, and more. But Galacta is just the beginning, with six other new cards joining Marvel Snap this month.

All of this season’s new cards, save for one, are inspired by characters in Marvel Rivals, the team-based shooter which releases this Thursday. Cards like Galacta, Luna Snow, and Peni Parker are new to the game completely, while other cards like Doom 2099, Bruce Banner, and Rocket Raccoon & Groot are spins on existing cards. But these cards are totally new ability-wise.

Several of the cards introduce new support cards, such as Luna Snow’s Ice Cube (not the rapper) or Peni Parker’s SP//dr. If you’ve played Rivals or are well-versed in Marvel’s multiverse, you may already know these characters and what they do. But they’re likely a new look for many.

Marvel Snap: Marvel Rivals season new cards

Card Stats Text How to get Galacta Four cost, six power “Each turn, the first card you play at another location reveals with plus-three power.” Season Pass reward. (Series Five) Luna Snow Three cost, five power “On Reveal: Add an ice cube to each side of this location.”

Ice Cube (one cost, zero power): “At the start of each turn, get plus-one energy. Then destroy this if your side is full here.” Token Shop OR Spotlight Cache, week of Dec. 3. (Series Five) Doom 2099 Four cost, two power “After each turn, add a Doombot 2099 to a random location if you played exactly one card.”

Doombot 2099: “Ongoing: Your other Doombots and Doom have plus-one power.” Token Shop OR Spotlight Cache, week of Dec. 10. (Series Five) Bruce Banner Two cost, one power “When you end a turn with unspent energy, 25 percent chance to Hulk out!”

Hulk: Six cost, 12 power. Token Shop OR Spotlight Cache, week of Dec. 17. (Series Five) Peni Parker Two cost, three power “On Reveal: Add SP//dr to your hand. When this merges, you get plus-one energy next turn.

SP//dr (three cost, three power): “On Reveal: Merge with one of your cards here. You can move that card next turn.” Token Shop OR Spotlight Cache, week of Dec. 24. (Series Five) Rocket Raccoon & Groot Three cost, three power “You can move this once. After your opponent plays a card here, steal one power from it.” Token Shop OR Spotlight Cache, week of Dec. 31. (Series Five) Lasher Two cost, two power “Activate: Afflict an enemy card here with negative power equal to this card’s power.” Top reward for High Voltage limited time mode, starting on Dec. 28. (Series Four)

The final card, Lasher, is a reward for playing the fast-paced High Voltage mode, which only lasts three turns and buffs each player’s energy totals with random amounts each turn. The event is set to last just five days, so players looking to acquire it will need to grind over the holiday season.

The new Marvel Snap season begins tomorrow, Dec. 3, while Marvel Rivals goes live at 6pm CT on Dec. 5. Both are free-to-play.

