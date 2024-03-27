9 maps we want to see in Marvel Rivals

A Marvel game in the spirit of Overwatch just makes too much sense. That’s why we’re stoked for Marvel Rivals, the new six-vs-six game from NetEase games.

Recommended Videos

The Marvel universe is chock full of incredible, memorable locations across time, space, and dimensions, and that means Marvel Rivals has no shortage of ideas for characters, skins, and even maps to play on.

As big Marvel fans in our own right, we’ve got a few map ideas, especially inspired by the already-confirmed list of heroes in the game, and here’s what we’ve got so far.

Marvel Rivals map wishlist

Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters

More than just a school. Image via X-Men Movies Fandom Wiki

The home base of the X-Men, Charles Xavier uses this school to teach mutant children how to live with their powers but also to operate his super team. Imagine moving a payload through a destroyed version of the X-Mansion, walking through blown-out parts of the building such as the Danger Room, Cerebro, or Wolverine’s bedroom, all while the heroes and villains comment on the area.

Wakanda

A metropolis. Image via Marvel

Wakanda forever. The juxtaposition of the African country’s farmlands next to its hyper-futuristic and technologically advanced city would be glorious to see. And with Black Panther in the game, it makes for a natural addition and would be easy to make work on any kind of game type.

Marvel’s New York

Someone important works here. Image via Marvel Fandom Wiki

This basically needs to happen. So much of Marvel’s history takes place in New York. The map itself could just be streets throughout the city but with Easter egg locations like the Sanctum Sanctorum, Daily Bugle, Avengers Tower, Baxter Building, and so many other locations featured or in the background.

Savage Land

Home to Ka-Zar and more. Image via Marvel Fandom Wiki

The Savage Land is a prehistoric location tucked away in Antarctica with a tropical setting. This location would let the art team really flex their chops by building an awesome environment with all sorts of prehistoric flora and fauna.

Dark Dimension

Dormammu, we’ve come to bargain. Image via MCU Fandom Wiki

The Dark Dimension, as seen in the 2016 Doctor Strange movie, is a void within the multiverse and a location that truly would be fun to see the art and environment teams at NetEase get to really be imaginative with.

Latveria

This location makes more sense than most considering the ongoing conflict between Doctor Doom and his 2099 Doctor Doom counterpart. Victor’s homeland is traditionally seen as a Transylvania-like European region, and it would be awesome to play in a dark, rainy region such as this.

Attilan

Make sure to pet Lockjaw. Image via Marvel Fandom Wiki

The island world of Attilan is home to Inhumans and has had multiple iterations in the comics. This would open the door for Inhuman characters like Black Bolt, Medusa, Maximus, or even Lockjaw to make an appearance in the game.

Knowhere

What’s cooler than the giant, severed head of an ancient Celestial? Not much. It’s a wretched hive of scum and villainy, if there ever was one, and Knowhere would be a great location for all of the game’s multiple Guardians of the Galaxy to shine on.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more