Just because you can play Marvel’s Wolverine right now doesn’t mean you should

Leaks from Insomniac Games continue to flood the internet after the developer was hacked, and it seems you can play a version of Marvel’s Wolverine right now—but you definitely shouldn’t.

The upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive has seen tons of secrets and details drop, revealing a second playable character, the game’s voice actors, and apparent release year alongside details of further releases planned in Insomniac’s Marvel universe.

Wait for your shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It now seems there’s a fully playable build of Marvel’s Wolverine available right now on the web, as spotted by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, which probably means people are searching for how to get their hands on it and download it—but there’s a multitude of reasons as to why that is an awful idea.

The biggest reason relates to the developer and the fact that the build is a very, very early version and far from the finished product. It’s not something players should get to experience and is merely for testing purposes, so diving in early is a bit like eating raw fish instead of waiting for it to fry.

While that will unfortunately not deter some players, downloading and playing Marvel’s Wolverine also comes with some massive security risks. The build does, of course, come from the hackers, and trusting a download from a group of people who have illegally obtained all these materials is ill-advised, as it could expose your personal details and put you in the firing line.

It’s likely that others will also take advantage of the situation and could offer a download of Marvel’s Wolverine, but instead resulting in malware, viruses, and other nasty things being put into your device. As the saying goes, if something is too good to be true, it probably isn’t.

The best course of action in this situation is to be patient, as the final version of Marvel’s Wolverine will be far superior to anything floating around on the web right now. Whether you keep up to date with leaks is entirely up to you, but you absolutely shouldn’t be looking to download anything yourself.