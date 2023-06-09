Is the Spider-Man 2 deluxe edition worth it?

Players will meet with three options when purchasing a copy of Spider-Man 2. Given the price difference between the three, it’s essential to consider whether the content they offer is worth the premium. Regardless of which edition you ultimately choose to purchase, pre-ordering Spider-Man 2 will reward day one players with two cool Early Unlock costumes, a Web Grabber Gadget, and three skill points.

Should you get Spider-Man 2’s Deluxe Edition?

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe edition retails for $79.99 USD, only $10 higher than the game’s base version. For the additional $10, players unlock “ten unique suits,” five for Peter Parker and five for Miles Morales.

All the Digital Deluxe bonuses in Spider-Man 2. Image via Sony

On top of the 10 suits, the Digital Deluxe edition also gives players two more skill points, which makes it a total of five if you pre-order it. Additional Photo Mode items also become available with the Deluxe Edition.

Related: Spider-Man 2 Collector’s and Deluxe editions price, content, more

As avid Spider-Man fans, we believe the $10 difference for 10 cool suits and two more skill points is well worth it here. If you also like the suits featured in the Deluxe Edition, you should get it and swing around New York with suits designed by guest artists from Marvel comics, movies, and PlayStation Studios.

Is Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s Edition worth it?

Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s Edition is an entirely different beast than the Digital Deluxe Edition. In addition to all the Digital Deluxe benefits, Collectors get a Steelbook Display case and a 19-inch Collector’s Edition Statue featuring Peter and Miles fighting Venom.

All the Collector’s Edition rewards in Spider-Man 2. Image via Valve

Collector’s Edition has a hefty price tag of $229.99 USD, making it quite a steep jump from the Deluxe Edition. Collector’s Edition may not be for players who are just looking to play the game, but it might be worth it for hardcore Spider-Man fans who would cherish the collectibles that come with it for a long time into the future.

Spider-Man 2‘s release date is Friday, Oct. 20.

About the author