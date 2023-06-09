Spider-Man 2 collector’s and deluxe editions price, content, and more

Everyone’s favorite web-slinger is back with a new instalment. Spider-Man 2 is gearing up for its October release, where Venom will threaten New York.

On June 8, 2023, Sony announced fans would have three options for ordering their copy of Spider-Man 2, each offering way more goodies than the one before. The stacked editions are called Collector’s and Deluxe editions, and the game’s regular version will also be available for pre-order.

Pre-ordering Spider-Man 2’s base version will cost fans $69.99, £69.99, or €79.99, but even the entry version will be filled with gifts. Two Early Unlock suits, one for Peter Parker and one for Miles Morales, a Web Grabber Gadget, and three skill points will be unlocked for players who pre-order the game.

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe edition price, bundle contents, and all details

The Digital Deluxe contents for Spider-Man 2. Image via Sony

Spider-Man 2’s Digital Deluxe edition costs $79.99. Depending on your PlayStation Store region, you’ll also be presented with regional prices. For example, Spider-Man 2 costs £79.99 in the United Kingdom and €89.99 in Europe. The Digital Deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2 unlocks 10 alternative suits. There are five—split between Miles and Peter—designed by guest artists from Marvel movies, comics, and PlayStation Studios.

In addition to the suits, Spider-Man 2’s Digital Deluxe edition also features two skill points and additional photo mode items.

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s edition price, bundle contents, and all details

There’s loads of goodies in the Collector’s edition for Spider-Man 2. Image via Sony

Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s edition has a price tag of $229.99. The bundle’s price can be different depending on where you live, as it’ll cost £219.99 in the UK, and €249.99 in Europe.

The Collector’s edition for Spider-Man 2 comes with a Digital Deluxe edition voucher and a Steelbook case. The crown jewel of this bundle is the 19-inch statue featuring our Miles and Peter battling Venom.

Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s edition will be available in select markets during the pre-order period. These markets are the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain, and Portugal.

