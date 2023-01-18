The multiplayer card game Marvel SNAP has become one of the most popular games of its genre since it was released in 2022 due to how quick the matches are and the immense popularity of Marvel’s heroes and villains that are available in the game.

Marvel SNAP is always being updated, which can lead to temporary server problems from time to time whenever a new patch is pushed, or if the developers take the game down for a short maintenance period. This will prevent you from logging into Marvel SNAP’s servers and has nothing to do with your device or internet connection.

If you don’t know how to tell when the servers of Marvel SNAP are down, here are the steps you can follow to find out.

Is Marvel SNAP down? Here’s how to check server status

Marvel SNAP‘s official Twitter

The best way to check if the Marvel SNAP servers are down is to head to the game’s official account on Twitter. Second Dinner, the developer of Marvel SNAP, is always tweeting patch notes, new heroes or villains, and new events, and will let the players know if there’s an ongoing server outage or when the servers will be back up.

Marvel SNAP‘s Discord server

If there isn’t any information regarding the server status on Marvel SNAP’s Twitter account and you can’t play the game, your best shot is to head to the game’s official server on Discord. The community managers and moderators are always relaying updates to everyone on the server, and there’s even a specific channel for announcements. If Marvel SNAP is down, the community managers, moderators, and players will definitely be talking about it on Discord.

In case you find out the servers are working but you still can’t log in to the game, check out if your Marvel SNAP app is updated with the latest version and if your internet connection is working. Following these two steps will allow you to join the game again if the servers are running properly.