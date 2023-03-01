How to win featured Quantum Realm location in Marvel Snap

Next in the Into the Quantum Realm season, the upcoming Marvel Snap featured location will provide an advantage to players who have taken the time to prepare the best Quantum Realm decks. This advantage will allow them to excel in matches and improve their chances of winning multiple games and collecting more cubes.

As happens every week, over the next 48 hours, the Featured Location event will cause the new Quantum Realm location to appear in 40 percent more matches in Marvel Snap.

After the event period, this new location will remain in the game’s location pool with its default spawn rarity.

Quantum Realm location in Marvel Snap explained

Quantum Realm is a new uncommon location with the effect: “After you play a card here, set its base Power to 2.” This new location changes the power of any card played on it, but not cards that are added indirectly.

This effect can increase the power of cards played on it or decrease them. Decks with a lot of low-power cards can continue to benefit from their strategies with a boost in the power of several used cards.

It is also possible to try to make the opposing player play his cards in that location to decrease their power. The best strategies to use will depend on the cards available in each player’s collection.

How to win at Quantum Realm in Marvel Snap

The first clear way to get extra power in this location is by using cards that add other cards here so they hold more than two power. Some of the best options for this are White Tiger, Jubilee, and Doctor Doom.

Another possible strategy is to make the cards, even with their changed base power, keep effects that make them stronger. Cards like Ant-Man, Jessica Jones, Namor, and Thor are just a few examples of cards that can be inserted into different decks that have spaces to spare.

Using a Cerebro-focused deck with two-power cards is a valid strategy, but Quantum Realm will be a support for cards that don’t have the desired power like Cerebro and Mystique. Both are two key cards for this type of deck even though they never receive the bonus of their own effect.

But without a doubt, one of the best ways to use Quantum Realm’s effect positively is with cards that have zero power. Most of the time they have this level of power to compensate for some powerful ability like Iron Man. Playing these cards in Quantum Realm grants them a lot of value that can make a difference in the game.

The best Quantum Realm decks in Marvel Snap

Since Quantum Realm will appear more frequently for all players, below are three sample decks for players of all pools. Many of the cards present can be replaced by other cards exemplified above depending on which cards each player has already unlocked.

Quantum Realm series one

The series already has a popular deck that is perfect to use while Quantum Realm is appearing more frequently, Kazoo. The general idea is to play low-cost cards, which are usually low in power, and power them up later with the effects of Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel.

Angela, Ant-Man and Elektra are perfect for this location, as you only benefit from being there. And with this deck, there are a few cards that don’t benefit from Quantum Realm’s power change. So just play Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel in another more favorable location to get extra points and virtually guarantee victory in Quantum Realm.

If necessary, the card drawn on turn six will always be America Chavez, who can guarantee a good amount of points in some secondary locations.

Quantum Realm series two

Series two has interesting additions of strategies to use while Quantum Realm is appearing more frequently. On the one hand, isolated cards like Scorpion and Sunspot are great to use in Quantum Realm, and Jubilee and Vision are the best indirect ways to add power. Jubilee has a good chance of bringing cards like America Chavez or The Infinaut into the location while Vision can be moved into it on the final turn.

However, the other locations can be beaten either with a blocking strategy using Storm and Jessica Jones or with a counter strategy using cards like Shang-Chi, Enchantress, and Killmonger. The best choice will vary from game to game, but there is no shortage of options to deal with the opponent’s possible strategies.

In addition, it is possible to count on Sunspot to beat Quantum Realm by skipping the fifth turn and playing The Infinaut to gain a different location. Don’t forget to use Armor to protect Sunspot from any Killmongers.

Quantum Realm series three

Without a doubt, one of the best decks to use during the event is Lockjaw’s union with Thanos. It’s one of the best decks in the Marvel Snap meta right now and using Lockjaw can easily overwhelm the opponent in Quantum Realm as it brings a new card to the board while sending the played card back to the deck.

The main strategy is to use the Infinity Stones on Lockjaw in the Quantum Realm. Since Infinity Stones have zero cost when Quinjet is on the field, they are easy and fast to use and can be used in early turns or even late turns to surprise the enemy while playing other higher-cost cards.

To win the other locations, it will be necessary to play according to the cards available. Skipping the fifth turn can simultaneously buff a Sunspot while creating the opportunity to play She-Hulk with Aero or Devil Dinosaur on the final turn, in addition to any Infinity Stones still in hand if Quinjet is on the field.

Super-Skrull is an answer to other opponents who are using similar decks, so it is possible to acquire the power of cards like Devil Dinosaur and Darkhawk, among others.