How to get Units for free in Marvel Rivals

There are a handful of Marvel Rivals currencies you will want to stock up on, and Units is one of the most important. With this blue currency, you can buy skins and other items in the Store, so let’s find out if you can get Units for free.

How to get Units in Marvel Rivals

Units are a currency in Marvel Rivals, used to purchase bundles and skins in the Item Shop. You can obtain Units by completing quests and achievements, getting involved with events, and via the Battle Pass.

Rake in those Units. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Battle Pass offers hundreds of Units, especially if you upgrade to the Luxury Path. However, if you want to stick to claiming Units for free, the Battle Pass Free Path still offers 200 Units for completing pages two and three. It is also possible to convert Lattice, a premium currency, to Units. In the Free Path of the Battle Pass, you can unlock 100 Lattice, so you can convert what you win there to 100 Units.

Unlock free Units in the Battle Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aside from the Battle Pass, you can save up Units by completing limited-time events throughout the season. The events are usually time-restricted, meaning you can’t grind it all in a day, but you get a few Units for completing missions there, so it is worth getting involved.

Take advantage of the Assemble Code, and you and every friend who uses it will get 300 Units for free. Just ensure you reach level five and they use the code before creating a username.

Achievements are a great way of collecting Units, as these are easy milestones to grind out as you play. As you gain points, you unlock rewards, including skins and Units.

Points Reward 40 Points 100 Units 80 Points 100 Units 120 Points 100 Units 160 Points 100 Units 200 Points Storm Ivory Breeze 240 Points 100 Units 280 Points 100 Units 320 Points 100 Units 360 Points 200 Units 400 Points Star-Lord Jovial Star 440 Points 200 Units

As it is not easy to get free Units quickly, it is best to save them for when you find something special in the Item Shop, whether that is a new skin, a bundle, or any other cosmetic item.

