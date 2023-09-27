How to access and use the FNSM App in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

This feature will make your crime-fighting life much easier.

While many gameplay elements remain largely the same from Marvel’s Spider-Man to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac introduced a mechanic called the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App—or, for short, the FNSM App.

What is the FNSM App?

The FNSM App allows Miles to track crime events throughout NYC. It also helps players to complete side missions, similar to how Marvel’s Spider-Man had Black Cat missions, backpack tokens, research hubs, and the optional task of overthrowing criminal gangs.

How to access and use the FNSM App

The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App—as you’ll discover with some in-game dialogue— was designed and created by Miles’ best friend, Ganke Lee. It is gifted to Miles after he completes the Harlem Trains Out of Service mission.

Similar to some on-screen notifications present in Marvel’s Spider-Man, the app will automatically notify you of various crimes and activities happening across New York City as you’re swinging around. It’s all the content from the original game in one convenient package, rather than overloading your screen with pop-ups.

In order to access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App on PlayStation, just swipe the Touchpad on the controller. If you want to switch between the various side missions, do so by pressing the L1 and R1 buttons. To access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App on PC, press the M key on the keyboard.

All Crimes and Objectives in the FNSM App

The FNSM App is used to complete side missions, as we mentioned, but you might be wondering what crimes are accessible to Miles. Completing crimes will award you 150 experiences and up to three activity tokens.

CrimeOptional ObjectiveOptional Objective
Armed RobberyWeb Throw three objects at enemiesWeb three enemies to a wall
Arms DealStealth Takedown three enemiesAchieve a 10x combo
AssaultWeb Throw three objects at enemiesAchieve a 10x combo
Break-InAir Launch three enemiesWeb Throw three enemies
Chopper MalfunctionSwing kick six enemiesDefeat four enemies while Camouflaged
Cyber AttackAir Yank five enemiesStealth Takedown three enemies
MuggingAchieve a 10x comboAir Launch three enemies
Raft EscapeesDon’t allow any vehicles to be stolenVenom attack five enemies
Stolen VehicleStop the car without taking damageForce the car to stop safely
Street ShootoutUse the Gravity Well gadget to pull in eight enemiesUse Venom attacks on four enemies
Supply TheftPerfect Dodge five timesAchieve a 30x combo

Earning XP will level up Miles, unlocking skill points. These points are used in the skill tree to unlock combat tactics, health add-ons, and gadgets. Both Activity Tokens and Tech Parts can also be used to upgrade your Gadgets and build Visors and Suits.

If you find yourself finishing the main storyline, it might be a fun challenge to complete all of the requests in the FNSM app. Doing so will earn you the Five Star Review trophy.

