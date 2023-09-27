How to access and use the FNSM App in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

While many gameplay elements remain largely the same from Marvel’s Spider-Man to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac introduced a mechanic called the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App—or, for short, the FNSM App.

What is the FNSM App?

The FNSM App allows Miles to track crime events throughout NYC. It also helps players to complete side missions, similar to how Marvel’s Spider-Man had Black Cat missions, backpack tokens, research hubs, and the optional task of overthrowing criminal gangs.

How to access and use the FNSM App

Image via Insomniac Games/Marvel

The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App—as you’ll discover with some in-game dialogue— was designed and created by Miles’ best friend, Ganke Lee. It is gifted to Miles after he completes the Harlem Trains Out of Service mission.

Similar to some on-screen notifications present in Marvel’s Spider-Man, the app will automatically notify you of various crimes and activities happening across New York City as you’re swinging around. It’s all the content from the original game in one convenient package, rather than overloading your screen with pop-ups.

In order to access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App on PlayStation, just swipe the Touchpad on the controller. If you want to switch between the various side missions, do so by pressing the L1 and R1 buttons. To access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App on PC, press the M key on the keyboard.

All Crimes and Objectives in the FNSM App

The FNSM App is used to complete side missions, as we mentioned, but you might be wondering what crimes are accessible to Miles. Completing crimes will award you 150 experiences and up to three activity tokens.

Crime Optional Objective Optional Objective Armed Robbery Web Throw three objects at enemies Web three enemies to a wall Arms Deal Stealth Takedown three enemies Achieve a 10x combo Assault Web Throw three objects at enemies Achieve a 10x combo Break-In Air Launch three enemies Web Throw three enemies Chopper Malfunction Swing kick six enemies Defeat four enemies while Camouflaged Cyber Attack Air Yank five enemies Stealth Takedown three enemies Mugging Achieve a 10x combo Air Launch three enemies Raft Escapees Don’t allow any vehicles to be stolen Venom attack five enemies Stolen Vehicle Stop the car without taking damage Force the car to stop safely Street Shootout Use the Gravity Well gadget to pull in eight enemies Use Venom attacks on four enemies Supply Theft Perfect Dodge five times Achieve a 30x combo

Earning XP will level up Miles, unlocking skill points. These points are used in the skill tree to unlock combat tactics, health add-ons, and gadgets. Both Activity Tokens and Tech Parts can also be used to upgrade your Gadgets and build Visors and Suits.

If you find yourself finishing the main storyline, it might be a fun challenge to complete all of the requests in the FNSM app. Doing so will earn you the Five Star Review trophy.

