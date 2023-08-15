Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s accessibility options let you slow combat like you have real Spidey-Sense

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature a lot more accessibility options ahead of release, as an update revealed numerous features that are going to be available at launch on the game store’s page.

The listing’s Q&A section now mentions several key accessibility options for Sony’s upcoming game, including slowing down the action so much you’ll feel like you have Spidey-Sense, down to 30 percent of the base pace.

Players will have the option of changing the action’s pace in the menu at any time, from 100 percent to 70, 50, or 30 percent of the full speed. It also means you’ll be able to get back to a higher speed if you want to.

Related: Geoff Keighley says not to expect many new games at Gamescom Opening Night Live

In addition, all text in menus will be read aloud with screen reader support. Cutscenes will also feature accessibility options, such as on-screen captions and audio descriptions.

The game’s listing page was updated. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Those won’t be the only accessibility options in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though. It adds to other options that were already introduced to the previous title of the license.

It includes QTE without button presses option, toggle and hold settings for aiming and parkour, web-shooter salvos, more assistance on aiming, chasing, dodging, and more gameplay mechanics. Players will also have the option of skipping puzzles and controlling the camera more easily.

The license’s sequel will bring both new and returning features. It will include a new main story, as well as the opportunity to play two Spider-Men and swap between both characters seamlessly. The main map, set in New York, will also be bigger than in the previous title.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s release is planned for Oct. 20. It will be exclusive to PlayStation 5.

About the author