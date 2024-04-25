Hela, Asgardian goddess of death, joins Marvel Rivals roster in time for closed alpha test

You knew she wasn’t about to let Loki have all the fun. Hela is coming to Marvel Rivals as a playable Duelist character just in time for the game’s upcoming closed alpha test, the devs announced today.

Most known for her appearance in the MCU film Thor: Ragnarok where she was portrayed by the magnificent Cate Blanchett, Hela is the Asgardian goddess of death and ruler of the realms of Hel and Niflheim. Now, she’s about to let her presence be known in Marvel Rivals.

Hela was previously unannounced as a playable character, marking this as an exciting new development. The image for Hela posted on Twitter/X revealed her design for the game, as well as her role, which is Duelist, the first confirmation of another one of the game’s roles.

She’ll be joining fellow god Loki on the roster, who was revealed to be a character built in the role of Strategist (likely support-like), with the god of thunder Thor mysteriously absent thus far. Loki has taken over as the King of Asgard and his new home of Yggsgard, which is a mash-up of the realm with the world tree Yggdrasil, the game’s first confirmed map.

Hela’s long list of powers in the comics includes super strength, speed, and agility, along with magical powers such as black magic, telepathy, necromancy, and of course, the immortality of a god. This inspires some real hype for her potential kit, which could use any or all of these facets to make her fun to play with and a nightmare to play against in the six-vs-six hero shooter.

Although there was no footage of Hela revealed today, gamers won’t have to wait long to see her in action. She will be playable in just a couple of weeks when the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test goes live in limited access on May 10.

