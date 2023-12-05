Destructive Legion play in Marvel Snap ends in the most hilarious way possible

In Marvel Snap, some cards can change the tide of the game in an instant because of their abilities. One of those is Legion, which is an already famous – or rather infamous card when it comes to quickly giving an impact in matches.

For those who are not familiar, Legion is a five-cost, seven-Power card which can change all locations to the location where it is played. This is quite a game-changing ability since locations play a huge role when it comes to matches. Some of these locations can either help players gain various advantages, or they can also be a catalyst of losses, especially those which are challenging or almost unplayable.

Legion is a game-changer in Marvel Snap. Image via Marvel

In the post made by Reddit user Head_Ad4583 on Dec. 3, they used Legion to turn all locations to Rickety Bridge. Here, all cards will be destroyed after each turn if there are two or more units placed there.

With Head_Ad4583’s Legion play, it almost felt that both players will be tied since there are no more cards left on any location. But M’Baku changed everything.

M’Baku is a one-cost, two-Power card that can jump off from its user’s deck by the end of the game if there are still an open slot available on a random location. He made his way to the middle Rickety Bridge location and stood tall as the lone card by the end of the game. This gave Head_Ad4583.

The post already garnered more than 2,400 upvotes from fans, as well as some comments about how hilarious the play became. “I was thinking the whole time you needed a colossus or wolverine or something, but M’Baku from nowhere made me legit laugh out loud,” one user commented.

This isn’t the first time we featured Legion because of its impactful ability that made the gameplays of other players miserable. In November, Legion was played to turn all locations to Knowehere, making it impossible for a Destroy deck user to properly play their deck. As for our feature in July, Legion made other hilarious scenarios, with some users sharing their experiences in using it on locations such as Bar With No Name, Death’s Domain, and Starlight Citadel to troll their opponents.