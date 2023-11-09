This Marvel Snap play shows how painful Legion can be to Destroy deck users

The thing that makes Marvel Snap more interesting than other digital card games is the unique locations. Developer Second Dinner is creative enough to give a twist when it comes to the playing board where cards are placed, giving them effects that affect matches in many ways.

There are cards in the game, however, that have the ability to manipulate locations’ effects, which can be game-changing in some scenarios. One of those is Legion, who can instantly turn all locations into the location where he is played. Legion’s prowess to quickly turn the tide of a match can be displayed in a lot of ways, especially if some locations that can make or break the players’ game are present—as seen on a post by Reddit user II_Nox_II on Nov. 7

II_Nox_II used Legion to turn all their locations to Knowhere. Here, all On Reveal effects won’t take place, creating a scenario where it seemed that the ever-so-famous On Reveal counter card Cosmo had been placed three times in three different locations. This complete disruption totally nullified their opponent, especially since the player faced a Destroy deck.

Destroy decks in Marvel Snap heavily rely on On Reveal abilities that can enable the destroy mechanic. But with three Knowhere locations being present in a single match, the opponent wasn’t able to destroy their targets that benefit from being destroyed, such as Nimrod and Wolverine. The Legion play forced the opponent to retreat, giving the player the victory after being completely dismantled by the effect of Knowhere.

The post garnered almost 500 upvotes from fans, as well as some comments on how Legion completely turned the tables in the match. “I main Destroy a lot and this is giving me nightmares,” one user said. Another user called the play “another filthy Legion win,” while also highlighting that Legion plays are their “favorite screenshots from the game.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured Legion and his game-changing antics to either produce epic plays, or to just troll players by changing location effects.

In August, Legion was noted as a great addition to Destroy decks, with two Reddit users sharing their Legion plays to turn locations to Rickety Bridge (destroying all cards if there are two or more units placed). As for our feature in July, Legion was used to wreck a player in a more unexpected yet creative way: Making all the locations Bar With No Name (the player with the least Power wins there).