Marvel Snap player shows why one surprising card makes a great addition to Destroy decks

There are cards in Marvel Snap that can turn the tide of the match in an instant. This includes Legion, the five-cost, eight-Power card that can change all locations to the location where you played it, making three copies of a single location in a match. This makes him a great addition to most decks in the game, including Destroy decks.

Legion’s synergy as a vital part of Destroy decks, however, is still a situational scenario. But he can be used to fully utilize the mechanic on locations that involve destroying cards, such as the Rickety Bridge location. Here, all cards will be destroyed at the end of the turn if there is more than one card placed there.

In the clip shared by Reddit user Rhooolivier on Aug. 29, they used Legion to turn all locations into Rickety Bridge. This favored them because they already had two Nimrod copies on the board. Both Nimrod clones got destroyed because of Rickety Bridge, and the game ended with the user creating a total of even Nimrod copies on two locations. Their opponent, on the other hand, lost the majority of their cards, with their X-23 being the lone survivor for their side of the locations.

As for Reddit user green_lynx, Legion wasn’t meant to be a game-winner but more of a sacrificial lamb to eventually tie their game with the opponent. In their post shared on Aug. 29, it showed a screenshot of their end-game result where no cards survived in the match. They mentioned that they used Legion to turn all locations to Rickety Bridge since their opponent had the upper hand before they decided to play the game-changing card. The result? A complete wasteland.

Both plays by the users show how Legion can fit into almost any deck in the game, especially in these cases where some locations can be game-changing. His five-cost, eight-Power stat line is also generally great for a turn-five play. His full potential can be seen on decks that utilize a lot of control prowess, though, such as the High Evolutionary Control and Aggro Toolbox Move decks.

If you wish to have a look at some other epic plays that use Legion’s ability to turn games upside down, you can visit our past stories featuring Legion both as a game-changer or a troll card. But in the case of the two users above, Destroy decks really benefited from the location-changing ability of one of the game’s newest additions.

