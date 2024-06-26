Marvel Snap’s second patch in as many days has brought card changes on top of yesterday’s back-end work, and two cards stand out from the pack when it comes to buffs and nerfs.

While one card got a nerf for dominating the meta, six others got buffs to help them along, including the card that may be Marvel Snap’s most-hated card of all time. Yeah, you know which one I’m talking about. The big purple fart cloud may be making a comeback.

Here’s everything that’s changing in Marvel Snap’s new OTA update, which will be deployed tomorrow, June 27.

Marvel Snap June 27 OTA patch notes

Everyone’s old worst enemy, Alioth, is on deck for a patch in the update scheduled to deploy tomorrow, June 27. The big purple fart cloud will get plus-two Power, and will now be a six cost/10 Power behemoth “to improve its performance,” according to Second Dinner.

“We were conservative with the last adjustment to this card because we knew players would rather see no Alioth than too much at the time, but we liked six/10 as the healthier number long-term,” Second Dinner said. “With some Odin-based strategies showing up again, the time feels ripe to help Alioth be a versatile six-cost answer to endgame threats.”

Previously, Alioth was a six/three that would destroy unrevealed cards played at his location on the same turn. It was hated by a wide margin of the playerbase. Now, it simply removes the opponents’ cards’ abilities, which means cards retain their power. It feels more balanced and way less annoying, but this power may make it more competitive again.

Elsewhere were several other buffs, save for one card that got a nerf in Angela, who has seen a massive bump in play-rate thanks to recent season pass cards bringing Bounce and Zoo decks back to life.

“Once more, we’ve seen Angela decks rise to claim a huge share of the metagame,” Second Dinner said. “On some weeks, Angela decks managed to exceed 20 percent of all games played while being the best deck, which is well above our threshold for health. We’re trying a more generous nerf than last time, since we do like these decks existing but not at this level, and Angela is the biggest culprit in pushing them to share similar cards like Kitty, Jeff, and Nocturne.”

The rest of the patch was all buffs for the other cards affected. Hercules, Kingpin, Miles Morales, High Evolutionary, and Nick Fury all got changes to increase their performance.

To check out the full list of patch notes, visit Marvel Snap’s Discord. Eventually, they will be on the game’s website as well.

