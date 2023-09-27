‘Delusional’ fans are praying for this cool plot twist to Spider-Man 2’s upcoming Vemon boss fight

Now wouldn't that be something?

Peter and Miles fighting Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Image via Insomniac Games

The rest of us are visiting Spirit Halloween for costumes, decorations, and an excuse to get a Pumpkin Spice Latte on our travels, but Spider-Man fans are much easier to please.

As we anticipate Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and more teaser images leak across the internet, there’s the common consensus that we might have a repeat of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us: Part 2 on our hands. When the Venom boss fight inevitably arrives, players are hoping to turn the tables on Peter and Miles and control Venom, who must take on (and presumably defeat) both Spider-Men simultaneously.

That’s the hope, anyway. This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve found ourselves on the giving end of a tense boss fight. I mentioned The Last of Us already, which pits Ellie against Abby inside the basement of the Pinnacle Theater. Once Abby shoots Tommy, a brawl ensues that forces players to control Abby in an effort to dodge Ellie’s arrows and then pound the life out of her afterward.

This was an extremely controversial scene as Abby was (and is still considered) the antagonist of the sequel, despite her and Ellie both making mistakes. There was also unnecessary violence against a pregnant Dina, which didn’t sit right with those who despised Abby from the get-go.

It was a bold move by Naughty Dog, but although opinions are divided, I think it remains one of the best sequences in video game history. Spider-Man fans are praying for that same exeprience, but hopefully without the controversy. There are a lot of Venom fans out there, so we can’t imagine this fight feeling too one-sided.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a turn as Venom, but no one knows what Insomniac might have in store for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Even if this doesn’t play out and we end up fighting Venom as Peter and Miles, it’s hard to believe that fans will be seriously disappointed. But who knows? Maybe Insomniac will surprise us.

