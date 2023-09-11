Spider-Man 2 fans are fawning over Venom’s evolution since PS1 days

With nothing but time standing in the way of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans and its eagerly-anticipated release date, the game’s community has begun to look back to appreciate what’s to come in the future thanks to a graphical comparison in a social media post.

The tweet itself from PlayStation YouTuber MBG is nearly a couple of months old, but the conversation resurfaced in a Reddit thread over the weekend thanks in large part to the recent “19 inches of Venom” meme birthed by PlayStation’s U.K. Twitter account.

The image in question compares the look of Venom from the PlayStation title Spider-Man from 2000 and how he looks now in 2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, set to release next month on PlayStation 5.

The difference is obviously quite drastic. In 23 years, PlayStation has gone from the PS1 all the way up to the current PS5, and Venom’s evolution illustrates just how much has changed in that time period.

Venom has been featured in several games since then, including Ultimate Spider-Man (2005), Spider-Man 3 (2007), Spider-Man: Friend or Foe (2007), and Spider-Man: Web of Shadows (2009), and several other Marvel titles. But this is his first time being featured in a true Spider-Man game in 14 years.

The discussion in the thread was full of excitement for the new Venom, adoration for the PS1 version, and appreciation for how far technology has come. And of course, the Redditor couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to make another size joke, saying “it went from 7 inches to 19 inches” in the past 23 years.

Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and all 19 inches of Venom will be available exclusively on the PS5 on Oct. 20.

