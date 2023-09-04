PlayStation’s suggestive Spider-Man 2 tweet unsurprisingly attracts thirsty replies

Sex sells. Everyone knows that. But what about sex with Spider-Man 2‘s Venom? Oh yeah. That sells too.

PlayStation UK tweeted some information about the collector’s edition of the upcoming web-slinging game, and its choice words left an impression on many. “Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more with the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition,” it read.

Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more with the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition. #SpiderMan2PS5



Pre-order here: https://t.co/IH1Z0n3CyV pic.twitter.com/siKtMzSz4s — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 4, 2023

People are, as you can imagine, making a lot of jokes about the precise wording there. Personally, I think 19 inches is far too many, but maybe I’m just a coward. Who knows?

The tweet, of course, actually refers to the size of the Venom and Spider-Men miniature that comes with the collector’s edition. But at 19 inches, people think Venom is far from mini. People are posting gifs and images of Venom alongside the words, “19 inches of what now?” and other variations that are equal parts curious and horrified.

One person shared an unfortunate Nintendo tweet of Cat Mario, where the caption used was “Meow meow meow! Nothing feels better than the inside of a cat!” Choice words there, Nintendo, choice words. At least Sony knows it’s not alone in its accidental horny posting.

Fun fact: there are actually quite a lot of people who are sexually attracted to Venom—whether it’s the version played by Tom Hardy or Tony Todd, I won’t lie, I see it. Teratophilia is the sexual attraction to monsters. With his sharp teeth, gargantuan physique, and long tongue, he’s pretty perfect for people who are so inclined. Other monsters people want to bone include Pennywise, the cursed clown from It.

The Venom films even delve into this a little bit, offering some campy bromance between Eddie Brock and the misunderstood Symbiote. PlayStation is likely capitalizing on the love people have for Venom, but even if it isn’t, it’s a fun accident that’s got more eyes on the collector’s edition of Spider-Man 2, available Oct. 20, 2023.

