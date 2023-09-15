Spider-Man 2 fans are thrilled to see this suit in the new trailer

The new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer dropped on Sept. 14 and showed us what we can expect from the game, including lots of suits. One specific outfit caught fans’ attention almost immediately.

Players noticed Tobey Maguire’s symbiote suit from the Spider-Man 3 movie directed by Sam Raimi. We have seen Tobey’s red and blue suits in the original Spider-Man game by Insomniac, but this is the first time we’ve seen a dark version.

Corrupted Peter Parker is arguably the most iconic moment from the Raimi movies. It’s exciting to see a hero act villainous, and the amount of memes evil Tobey created speak for themselves.

“I yelled seeing that not gonna lie. I need this game,” and “I might go in a month long coma idk if I can wait this long” were some fan reactions to this suit.

The biggest question in the thread was whether you can use this suit with the symbiote powers. In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a big part of the gameplay will seemingly be about using the symbiote suit to fight with multiple tentacles like Venom. But in the trailer, we see the suit with the Iron Arms power that was available on the regular suit in the first game.

While we don’t know for sure, you will likely be able to use symbiote powers with any suit in the game once you progress far enough through the story, much like you could use any powers with any suit in the first Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The trailer showed us plenty of new customization options and new characters including potentially an unannounced villain. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available on PS5 and will release on Oct. 20, 2023.

