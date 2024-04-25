More cards are coming to Marvel Snap this April with the release of the Thunderbolts season, based on the faction of the same name. One of their members, world-famous superspy White Widow, is finally making her way to the game.

In the Marvel universe, White Widow is a spy developed to surpass her idol and fellow spy, Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow. White Widow is a master of hand-to-hand combatant and uses her prowess in mixed martial arts to fight off her enemies. In Marvel Snap, she also idolizes Black Widow with her ability, potentially disrupting your opponent’s setup.

Here are the best White Widow decks in Marvel Snap.

White Widow abilities, explained

White Widow is a two-Cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Kiss to your opponent’s side of this location.” The Widow’s Kiss is a zero-Cost, zero-Power card with its own ability: “Ongoing: This has -4 Power. Disable this ability if your side of this location is full.” White Widow is mainly used to junk your opponent’s locations.

Black Widow’s archrival is here. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get White Widow as a series five card, meaning you need to spend 6,000 tokens to get it from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop from April 23-30. It is also part of the four-card pool of the Spotlight Caches rotation of the same week. So, save and spend either your tokens or credits to add White Widow to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for White Widow decks in Marvel Snap

As mentioned, White Widow works with decks that focus on the Junk strategy where putting unnecessary units on your opponent’s side of locations is the main goal. This is a control effect that can prevent your opponent from creating their desired plays.

One of the cards that can bring out the best in White Widow is Wong thanks to its ability to double all On Reveal effects of units that are placed in its location. The opponent may get two Widow’s Kisses on the same location this way, making two junk cards in one. This is also the case for Absorbing Man since it can copy the On Reveal ability of the last card you played. The difference, however, is that you can choose the location where you can play it, allowing you to distribute the second Widow’s Kiss.

Best White Widow decks to play in Marvel Snap

Standard Junk

Junk your way to victory. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

As mentioned, White Widow works in a Junk deck. This is the standard iteration of the strategy where filling the opponent’s side of locations with unnecessary cards is the name of the game. This is also a great way of putting up more offense for your side of the locations.

The Junk fodders in this deck are Green Goblin (has negative three Power and can transfer itself), The Hood, and Sentry’s created unit, the negative 10-Power Void. As for Debrii, it can create rocks on each side of the other two locations (both for you and your opponent).

Annihilus is instrumental in this deck since it’s the main initiator of the card transfer, while Cannonball can either move your opponent’s highest-Power card once you play it, or destroy it with a rock. Gladiator is there to build up Power on your side while also either playing or destroying a random card from your opponent’s deck.

Nebula can be used to create Power in the early game, and the unstoppable Jeff the Baby Land Shark can help you in challenging or unplayable locations. Cap off the deck with Ravonna Renslayer, which decreases the cost of your hand’s cards with one or less Power, and Red Hulk, which is a stable six-Cost, 11-Power card that can stack four Power each time your opponent ends their turn with unspent energy.

Galactus Junk

A big bad junk strategy. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Another Junk deck where White Widow can be used is in a Galactus deck. The devourer of worlds has been a meta staple for a long time already thanks to its game-changing ability to destroy the other two locations as long as it is the only card in its location, while also winning on that one.

Viper is an added instrument here to transfer a card from your side of the location to your opponent’s. Hobgoblin is another card with negative Power that can place itself on your opponent’s side, while Shang-Chi can destroy all of your opponent’s cards with 10 or more Power on the location where you play it.

Toxic Junk

A classic ands reliable strategy. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

This Junk deck makes the strategy spicier thanks to two combos: the Hazmat and Luke Cage package where you can inflict negative Power to your opponent’s cards, and the Silver Surfer spam where your three-Cost cards can gain more Power in the process.

The Wong and Mystique setup with Odin is in this deck to activate the On Reveal abilities of Hazmat and Silver Surfer as many times as possible. Sera, on the other hand, paves the way for the potential miracle turn six or seven play where you can use multiple three-Cost cards in a single turn.

Aside from Mystique and Luke Cage, the other three-Cost cards in this deck that can be boosted by Silver Surfer are Ironheart (for adding more Power to your cards), Brood (for creating multiple three-Cost units), Magik (for turning a location to Limbo which extends the game to a turn seven), and Sebastian Shaw (for stacking Power every time it permanently gains Power because of your cards or location effects).

How to counter White Widow decks

White Widow’s main counter since Cosmo since the latter can prevent On Reveal abilities from happening at the same location. Always watch out if the space dog is present on either side of the location since playing White Widow there would just make it a plain two-Power card.

Professor X is another counter to White Widow because of its lockdown ability. With this, cards can’t be added or remove in any form, thus preventing White Widow’s ability to put a card on your opponent’s side of the location, regardless if Professor X is played by you or your opponent.

Is White Widow worth pulling?

If you are fond of playing Junk decks, then yes, White Widow is worth your tokens or credits. Junk decks been good in the meta for quite some time already, and adding White Widow to these strategies solidifies the Junk mechanic even more.

But if you are not an enjoyer of Junk decks, then White Widow could be worth pulling by using your credits to get Spotlight Keys rather than getting it by spending your tokens. White Widow still has a general use, but the current state of the meta already dictates that it is only usable for Junk decks so far.

