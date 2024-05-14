A new mutant has arrived this May in Marvel Snap with the launch of the newest season known as A Blink In Time. With the Exiles’ leader, Blink, as the focus of the season, another card from her faction has also made its way to the game.

Nocturne is the daughter of Nightcrawler and Scarlet Witch from another reality, and she comes with a unique in-game ability to the TCG. Here are the best Nocturne decks in Marvel Snap.

Nocturne abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Nocturne is a three-Cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one.” It can be a potential game-changer tech effect, especially if there are challenging or inaccessible locations present in a match.

Two mutant powers in one. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Nocturne as a series five card, meaning that you need to spend 6,000 tokens to purchase it from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop from May 7 to 14. Nocturne is also part of the four-card pool of the same week’s Spotlight Cache rotation.

Strategy and best combos for Nocturne decks in Marvel Snap

Nocturne’s ability is more of a tech effect that makes it a support card in a deck instead of a finisher. Changing challenging and unplayable locations like Sanctum Santorum or card-made locations by the likes of Storm can make for strong synergies. As a small combo, Silver Surfer can give plus two Power to Nocturne since it boosts all three-Cost cards.

Best Nocturne decks to play in Marvel Snap

Sera Surfer

The power of three. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

In this deck, you play multiple three-Cost cards with a toolbox of effects and boost them with Silver Surfer on the final turn. Sera is a key addition since it lowers the cost of the cards in your hand by one, paving the way for a miracle turn six where you can play three-Cost cards in one go.

Aside from Nocturne, the other three-Cost cards in this deck are:

Brood (to instantly swarm a location with three-Cost units)

Killmonger (to destroy all one-Cost units and combo with Nova)

Hope Summers (to potentially gain bonus Energy each turn)

Sebastian Shaw

Baron Zemo

Gladiator

Forge can be added to give a permanent Power boost to one of your cards (best to be used for Brood or Sebastian Shaw), while Wong is there to trigger the effects of On Reveal abilities twice, primarily for Silver Surfer.

Cerebro Five

High five. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

The goal of this deck is to create the Cerebro and Mystique setup which can give up to plus four Power boost to all of your cards with the same Power.

The other five-Power cards you can use in this deck aside from Nocturne are:

Silk (for its move ability)

Polaris (to move a one- or two-Cost card of your opponent to another location)

Spider-Man (to move a revealed card of your opponent to another location)

Enchantress (to remove the Ongoing abilities of cards placed in the location where you play it)

Miles Morales (to potentially become a cheap-Cost card when a card is moved during the previous turn)

Omega Red (to give bonus Power to your locations if you are winning on the location where it is placed)

Doctor Doom (to create two five-Power Doombots on each other location)

Additionally, Ant-Man can be a potential five-Power card assuming that you have four cards on its location, while Luke Cage is there to prevent your cards from receiving negative Power through any form.

How to counter Nocturne decks

Nocturne’s only direct counter in the game so far is Professor X since it shuts down a location entirely. Otherwise, you will have to simply outstat a Nocturne deck in Marvel Snap.

