This April, Marvel Snap‘s season is based on the Thunderbolts, one of the most popular groups from Marvel comics. One of their members, Baron Zemo, is arriving to the game as this season’s pass card.

Baron Zemo has no supernatural powers unlike most Marvel heroes and villains. But he possesses a huge array of scientific knowledge, as well as being an exceptional marksman. He was the mastermind behind creating the Thunderbolts and recruited a handful of antiheroes to form the group. Zemo’s initiative is also the inspiration for his ability in the game.

Here are the best Baron Zemo decks in Marvel Snap.

Baron Zemo abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Baron Zemo is a three-Cost, five-Power card with the following ability: “On Reveal: Recruit the lowest-Cost card from your opponent’s deck to your side of this location.” It is the first of its kind in the game, especially in using the “Recruit” keyword. The card that Baron Zemo may get, however, is random. Still, it’s a free unit that may help increase the Power of one of your locations.

You can get Baron Zemo as the season pass card this April, meaning you have to buy the season pass for $9.99 or get the Premium+ version for $14.99. If you don’t want to spend real money, however, you need to wait until next season once it appears in the regular rotation of the Token Shop as a series five card, costing you 6,000 tokens to do so.

Strategy and best combos for Baron Zemo decks in Marvel Snap

Baron Zemo has a general effect that potentially disrupts your opponent’s setups by swiping their lowest-Cost card. With low-Cost cards like Kitty Pryde and Sunspot being a vital part of most decks that build up their early game offense, using Baron Zemo can be beneficial for your side if you are facing decks that use those cards.

Silver Surfer synergizes well with Baron Zemo since it can give plus two Power to cards that cost three. Using the new season pass card in a Sera Surfer deck can be ideal, especially if you also use the three-Cost, eight-Power Gladiator which can also call a random unit from your opponent’s deck, and can potentially destroy it if its Power is lower than Gladiator.

Best Baron Zemo decks to play in Marvel Snap

Sera Surfer

A reliable engine. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Sera Surfer has been a staple in the meta for a long time already. Its consistency in terms of building huge Power while using multiple effects from three-Cost cards is established as a reliable engine to climb up the ranks despite its simple-yet-devastating plays in the late game.

Sera helps you to lower the Cost of your cards in the hand by one, paving the way for a miracle three three-Cost units play in turn six with Silver Surfer.

Aside from Baron Zemo and Gladiator, the other three-Cost cards which can be boosted by Silver Surfer are Brood (for swarming a location with three-Cost units), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (for possibly destroying one of your opponent’s cards), Mobius M. Mobius (for keeping Sera’s cost reduction ability active), Hope Summers (for potentially giving you free bonus Energy), and Sebastian Shaw (for stacking more Power).

Yondu and Cable can be added to get more cards from your opponent’s deck, while Okoye boosts the Power of your cards in the deck (great synergy for Sebastian Shaw to gain more Power).

Sera Control

Consistency is the key for Sera Control. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Another Sera-based deck in this list is the famous Sera Control deck. This iteration of the deck, however, focuses more on building Power for your locations rather than disrupting your opponent’s setups using control abilities. Still, there are cards that can be used to manipulate the opponent’s board, which can be converted to offense for your side.

The literally unstoppable Jeff the Baby Land Shark is here to win challenging locations, while Sentinel adds more layers of offense thanks to its ability to give you another copy of itself. Lizard and Maximus both have drawback abilities, but are also useful as cheap-Cost cards with high Power.

Elsa Bloodstone can be added as a Power booster, making the play and bounce strategy of using Kitty Pryde to stack even more Power for itself. Cap off the deck with Shang-Chi, which destroys your opponent’s cards with 10 or more Power in a single location.

Deck Disrupt

It’s more fun with Baron Zemo. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

This Deck Disrupt strategy is more of a casual deck to play with. It may not be that competitive compared to the consistency of the two decks above, but it is pretty fun to play with, especially in possibly inflicting control effects to manipulate your opponent’s deck.

Ronan is the main Power source of the deck thanks to its ability to gain plus two Power for each card in your opponent’s hand. Iron Man, on the other hand, can double the current Power of the location where you place it. Mystique is there to copy either of the two Power sources’ Ongoing abilities.

Master Mold, Baron Mordo, and Black Widow all have abilities that can give unnecessary units to your opponent’s hand which may help boost the Power of Ronan. As for Spider-Ham, it can turn one of your opponent’s hand cards into a Pig, removing its text in the process and making it another fodder for Ronan.

How to counter Baron Zemo decks in Marvel Snap

Baron Zemo has an On Reveal ability, making it a potential target for Cosmo. The notorious space dog prevents On Reveal effects from happening at its location from both players. Always watch out for Cosmo because playing Baron Zemo there will just make the latter a plain card.

Is Baron Zemo worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

Yes. Baron Zemo is a potential deck disruptor, especially when it recruits a vital low-Cost card from the opponent’s deck. It also has a good stat line, mainly for its five-Power which is above average for a three-Cost card. Spending some bucks for the game is not bad when you can get a card like Baron Zemo.

