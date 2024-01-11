Awesome fan project lists every Marvel Snap card’s appearance in movies or TV

The Marvel Universe is huge and it can be tough to track some of its lesser-known characters, much less those that have appeared in movies, shows, or a game like Marvel Snap.

Thankfully, one dedicated Snap player and Marvel fan has compiled a well-done project that sorts Snap cards into their movies and TV show appearances. It’s titled Marvel On Screen and is quite impressive to sort through.

There have been many movies, and this helps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The website lists a vast history of Marvel movies and TV shows but can be sorted into a number of different categories, and it even has a similar UI to the actual game’s collection tabs where you can sort by card power, cost, and more.

For example, you can sort by different labels including Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix, 20th Century Fox, TV series, animated projects, and more. And you can click on individual cards to see what projects they appear in as well as check the projects themselves.

The creator, ZYinMD on Reddit, posted the link to the Marvel Snap Reddit page saying that while similar projects have appeared before, theirs is more complete, easy to update, and “fancier.” The comments were quick to point out some projects or characters missed, and it looks like it may end up being a community effort to get everything loaded up properly.

The site is indeed a work-in-progress and far from perfect, missing some movies, character appearances, and some incorrect placements. But the work behind it has to be admired, especially for someone like me who’s both a massive Marvel fan and a big-time Snap player.

Cool sorting options. Screenshot by Dot Esports Everything Spidey has been in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Snap’s latest season, Planet Hulk, is ongoing with a new card added to the game each week. A new season will begin in just a few weeks and each subsequent month for the foreseeable future thanks to the game’s developer Second Dinner securing $100 million in funding after going independent.

The card battler’s development roadmap includes multiple new features on the horizon, including clans, new modes, and more.