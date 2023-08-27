A single card caused a 500-point turnaround (and much sadness) in this Marvel Snap play

In Marvel Snap, most offensive strategies involve the use of multiple cards to pull off a massive combo to win games. These might be a bit hard to execute, but quite satisfying—unless one of the cards that can completely disrupt these strategies shows up, like the game-stealing ability of Rogue.

Rogue is a three-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.” This is somehow patterned to what she does in the comics and movies, which is to copy a Power from another mutant, may it be an ally or an enemy. In the game, Rogue can turn the tide of a match in a snap, farming wins along the way.

As seen in the post made by Reddit user zgold2192 on Aug. 25, Rogue’s ability to steal an Ongoing effect was showcased in one of the best ways possible in a match. Both the user and their opponent used the Hazmat/Luke Cage strategy, which revolves around inflicting negative Power on cards that can be converted into offense.

The Bar Sinister location also helped both players to spread the Wong, Mystique, and Odin setup, which is a classic combo that aims to trigger an On Reveal ability multiple times, especially with the likes of Hazmat, to inflict a lot of negative Power in the process. But in a blink of an eye, the user became the clear winner because of Rogue.

The user’s Rogue stole the Ongoing ability of Luke Cage, which is to prevent his user’s card Power from being reduced in any form. The opponent had the priority, so Rogue’s On Reveal ability prevailed and stole the Luke Cage effect to prevent the user’s cards from having negative Power. The game ended with the user standing strong after creating a clean 12, 11, and 12-Power locations, while the opponent ended with -107, -98, and -81-Power on their locations, respectively.

The post garnered 1,300 upvotes, as well as praises from fans, especially with how the user took the risk to play Rogue while two Ongoing abilities were present on the opponent’s side of the location (from Luke Cage and Armor). Indeed, Marvel Snap can present a high-risk, high-reward scenario at times for players. In the user’s case, their risk paid off and completely devastated the opponent with a mirror strategy.

