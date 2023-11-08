Super Mario RPG countdown: Exact start time and release date

Super Mario RPG is closing in quicker than a Koopa’s hammer. If you want to know the exact moment Super Mario RPG will come out, our countdown and start times guide has you covered.

Mario fans have barely had a chance to catch their breath after the glorious Super Mario Wonder. But there’s no time to rest as Super Mario RPG is nearly here.

A reimagining of the 1996 classic Land of the Seven Stars, the Super Mario RPG remake is here to put a cat amongst the pigeons in the GOTY discussion, and here’s everything you should know about its release times.

When does Super Mario RPG release?

Isn’t it dangerously cute? | Image via Nintendo.

Unless Nintendo reveals something more specific, it looks like the company is winding up its Bowser-sized fist to deliver Super Mario RPG at midnight local time on Nov. 17, 2023. So, as soon as the clock hits midnight in your region, you can jump in.

Given that we are now mere days away from the release of Super Mario RPG, it would be safe to assume these details are locked in.

What times does Super Mario RPG release?

Nintendo has yet to release any specific information regarding Super Mario RPG‘s time zones and available release times, so we expect Super Mario RPG to launch at midnight local time in each region, as Nintendo titles tend to.

A midnight local time rollout means the length of time you need to wait to get your paws on the game will depend on where you live. So, if mushrooms and Piranha Plants aren’t enough to satiate your Super Mario RPG hunger, we also have a live countdown ticking down the seconds until the game is live in several main regions.

Obviously, if you’ve preloaded Super Mario RPG already, then you’re already on the edge of your seat, ready to go.

Super Mario RPG AEST countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 0 0 : 3 5 : 2 7

Super Mario RPG GMT countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 1 0 : 3 5 : 2 7

Super Mario RPG ET countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 1 5 : 3 5 : 2 7

Super Mario RPG CT countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 1 6 : 3 5 : 2 7

Super Mario RPG PT countdown