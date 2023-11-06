How to pre-load Super Mario RPG

The SNES classic is back with better graphics.

Super Mario RPG is coming back on Nov. 17, but fans can pre-load the game to start their adventures without wasting any time.

Nintendo has experimented with a lot of game genres using the Mario franchise from the classical platformers to racing, sports, and even puzzle games with Dr. Mario. The RPG genre couldn’t be left out, so Nintendo creatively launched Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars in 1996.

A new version is coming to Nintendo Switch in which you’ll be able to explore the Mario RPG world once again with better graphics and new and returning features during turn-based battles. All in a chibi style.

When can you pre-load Super Mario RPG?

You can pre-load Super Mario RPG starting Nov. 10 on Nintendo Switch, seven days before the release date as all Nintendo Switch games can be preloaded up to a week before launch.

There isn’t a confirmed time yet, but Nintendo Switch games usually become available at midnight local time. By preloading, you won’t have to wait for the game to download before getting into the Super Mario RPG adventure.

How to pre-load Super Mario RPG

You need to pre-order Super Mario RPG to pre-load. As soon you buy the digital copy of the game on the Nintendo eShop, the download will start. But you’ll only be able to play it once it launches on Nov. 17.

There must be at least 8GB of free disk space for the download to begin, however. It’s possible a small update will also be downloaded when Super Mario RPG launches, but it won’t require the same download time as a full game.

