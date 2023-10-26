How to find the secret exit in Hot-Hot Hot! In Mario Wonder

If you’re in the cold on the whereabouts of Hot-Hot Hot!’s secret exit in Super Mario Wonder, then don’t worry, here’s a quick guide to pinpoint its location and give you a warm feeling.

Mario Wonder’s secret exits didn’t get their name out of sheer chance. Believe me when I say that Hot-Hot Hot!’s secret exit lives up to the billing—just as Secrets of Shova Mansion and Piranha Plants on Parade did.

As with everything though, nothing is impossible. This is why I’ve got a detailed breakdown of the secret exit in Hot-Hot Hot! and how you can find it with ease. So letsa go!

Where is the Hot-Hot Hot! secret exit in Super Mario Wonder?

You can’t miss the checkpoint. | Screenshot by Dot Esports. Make sure to put the blocks out first. | Screenshot by Dot Esports. This jump can take a few goes to get right. | Screenshot by Dot Esports. Take out the block to reveal a hidden door. | Screenshot by Dot Esports. As the picture says, simply wonderful. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Mario Wonder players need to reach the final checkpoint and pull off a difficult jump to unveil a hidden door taking you to the Hot-Hot Hot! secret exit.

Along with the gallery of images above, follow these simple instructions to ensure you find the secret exit without a fuss:

Play the level naturally until you reach the checkpoint you see in picture 1. Now, climb the three rocks, making sure to cool them down first to speed things up. You will now need to do a big blind jump to the right of the top rock. I used the “Boosting Spin Jump Badge” at the end of my jump to give me that tiny bit of lift needed to stick the landing. Activate the pink flower on the cloud and then fall down into the next flower. Follow the pink, ethereal light to its destination and it will make a big rock disappear and reveal a door. Enter the door and just follow the level all the way to the end for the secret exit.

Follow these steps to a tee, and you’ll find yourself running through the secret exit in no time, and onto your next wonderful adventure—pun intended.

